The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It presents its official trailer

When El Conjuro premiered in 2013 – 86%, by James Wan, few knew it would become one of the longest-running horror franchises of our time; After a sequel and several spin-offs, the trailer for the third installment of the saga has finally arrived, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which promises as many scares as its predecessors.

The spell Follow the Warrens, a couple dedicated to tracking down and fighting evil spirits and controlling all manner of paranormal phenomena. Loosely inspired by two real characters, the protagonists are played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson; in the third film they seek to solve a case darker than the previous ones.

The film has been in production since 2017, and is the eighth installment in the franchise. The spell; James wan has shown that he is a true master of horror, and as a producer he has been behind successful films of the genre, that is why we believe that The Conjuring 3 will not disappoint fans of spooks and jumpscares.

The script of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It It was directed by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and directed by Michael Chaves, who previously worked with Wan on The Curse of the Llorona – 39%. According to ScreenRant, the ending of the film will leave open several possibilities for sequels and spin-offs to the franchise.

The true story behind The Devil Made Me Do It Its the Arne cheyne johnson, famous because demonic possession was used as a defense for the first time at his trial. This time the Warrens are away from the haunted houses to attend to the case of Johnson, who cared for his girlfriend’s brother, David, who suffered from nightmares and sudden mood swings. After several exorcisms carried out by the Warrens, the boy’s condition improved, but they warned that Johnson should be watched for possible possession.

Some time later, Arne moved in with his girlfriend Debbie and began to change his personality, until he murdered the landlord. His lawyer said at trial that his client was possessed by a demon, but unable to prove such a thing, Johnson was convicted and spent five years in prison, a sentence far less than the 10 or 20 years he was entitled to.

In previous installments of the trilogy of The spell we saw the Warrens attend to the Anabelle doll, the Harrisville, Rhode Island haunted house, and the Enfield Poltergeist. The spell and The Conjuring 2: The Enfield Case – 80% were big box office hits, it is expected that the third part of the saga will be as well.

The genres of terror and horror have fascinated human beings since time immemorial; fear of the unknown is a source of pleasure and cinema has exploited it time and again in its history. More modern proposals like La Bruja – 91%, The Babadook – 98% and The Devil’s Legacy – 96% have shown that there is a lot of potential and a lot of ground to explore, while for those who are more traditional in their tastes, they will always have the jumpscares of the film universe of The Conjuring.

In an interview with IGN, the director of The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It revealed that one of the great influences for this movie was Seven, the Seven Deadly Sins – 79%, by David Fincher, the thriller that marked an era:

One of the things that James and I agreed on while making Curse of La Llorona is that we share a lot of our favorite movies, one of which is SEVEN. We both love that movie, so when he gave me this script he basically said, ‘It’s SEVEN, but in the Conjuring universe.’

