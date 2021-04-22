The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It presents its official trailer – Tomatazos

When El Conjuro premiered in 2013 – 86%, by James Wan, few knew it would become one of the longest-running horror franchises of our time; After a sequel and several spin-offs, the trailer for the third installment of the franchise has finally arrived, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which promises as many scares as its predecessors.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The spell Follow the Warrens, a couple dedicated to tracking down and fighting evil spirits and controlling all manner of paranormal phenomena. Loosely inspired by two real characters, the protagonists are played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson; in the third film they seek to solve a case darker than the previous ones.

The film has been in production since 2017, and is the eighth installment in the franchise. The spell; James wan has shown that he is a true master of horror, and as a producer he has been behind successful films of the genre, that is why we believe that The Conjuring 3 will not disappoint fans of spooks and jumpscares.

The film has been in production since 2017, and is the eighth installment in the franchise. The spell; James wan has shown that he is a true master of horror, and as a producer he has been behind successful films of the genre, that is why we believe that The Conjuring 3 will not disappoint fans of spooks and jumpscares.

You may also be interested in: 4 reasons we love Godzilla and other giant monsters