The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It already has first reactions

It’s been several years since we last had a movie of The Conjuring – 86% but very soon the fans will be able to enjoy the third installment. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will hit theaters on June 3, but some lucky ones already had a chance to witness the terror. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are back as the famous Warren couple and the first reactions speak highly of the film. Does it measure up to or above its predecessors? Let’s see what the selected audience says for the early showings.

What is it about The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It? Once again we are faced with a case handled by the Warrens that left them impressed. Ed and Lorraine begin a fight for the soul of a child, however, things go too far for the case to leave its mark on American history about a murder suspect who would use demonic possession as an alibi to declare his innocence. . We return to an exciting puzzle that involves numerous scares for fans of the paranormal.

The Conjuring films are produced by The Safran Company and New Line Cinema, studios that found a gold mine in Warren stories adapted for the big screen. The first film, released in 2013, had a budget of only US $ 20 million and was able to raise US $ 318 million; while the second cost US $ 40 million and raised US $ 320 million globally; total triumph for those involved. It is expected that the same line of success will be continued by the third this summer of 2021, will the still existing traces of the pandemic be an impediment to achieve it?

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It it is directed by Michael Chaves; In addition to Farmiga and Wilson in the starring roles, we will also have Ruairi O’Connor, John Noble and Sarah Catherine Hook. The Conjuring movies are always released during the summer and this one is not intended to be the exception. Horror movies always come in handy in theaters, especially in this difficult time and especially if it is starred by a couple of important stars not only in Hollywood, but also in the genre.

The first reactions of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It They are quite good and some of them even place her above her sisters, which will ultimately drive us to launch into theaters when it appears in theaters in the coming weeks. Although the last few months have been difficult for the film industry due to the pandemic, with few certain releases or complete failures, there is good confidence that The Conjuring 3 be really successful; the example of Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% makes us think that it only takes the arrival of a really eye-catching movie for people to settle in theaters to make it the highest grossing movie of the week.

Here are the first reactions to The Conjuring 3:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is terrifyingly demonic and chilling in all the right places, with a sensational opening sequence and a waterbed scene that rivals any spooky moment in the franchise thus far. It’s wild that it’s also based on a true story.

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT is freakishly demonic & bone-chilling in all the right spots, featuring a sensational opening sequence & a waterbed scene that rivals any creepy moment from the franchise so far. Wild that it’s based on a real story, too. #TheConjuring pic.twitter.com/8HxIRkNHtI – Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 20, 2021

I’m a fan of The Conjuring movies and this one is no exception. I love everything from Vera Farmiga’s’ 80s necklaces, to Patrick Wilson’s dreamy affection for his wife, to every Easter-egg. Also: a joke that I laughed at for 5 minutes straight. They maintain the high quality.

I am a sucker for the CONJURING movies and 3 is no exception. I love everything, from Vera Farmiga’s 80s collars, to Patrick Wilson’s dreamy affection for his wife, to every Easter Egg. Also: one joke I laughed at for 5 minutes straight. Thrilled they keep the quality so high. pic.twitter.com/p33R751Iyz – Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) May 20, 2021

I was a huge fan of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, a movie that wisely deviates from the haunted house formula for ultimate spooky fun. Michael Chaves maintains the visual stamp of Wan’s films while adding a lot. And the atmosphere of the eighties is the best. Also: it’s very scary.

Was a huge fan of THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT, a film that wisely deviates from the haunted house formula for maximum spooky fun. @michaelchaves maintains the visual hallmarks of Wan’s films while adding plenty. And the 80s setting rules. Also: it’s scary as shit. pic.twitter.com/lhRBDZ4fob – Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 20, 2021

Last week I was lucky to be among the first people to see #TheConjuring #TheDevilMadeMeDoIt and oooh guys get ready. The Warrens are back, darling! Get ready to go for a great ride and don’t worry, there’s no shortage of scares.

Last week I was lucky enough to be among the first people to see #TheConjuring #TheDevilMadeMeDoIt and oooh boy, get ready. The Warren’s are BACK, baby! Prepare yourself to go on one hell of a ride, and don’t worry, there’s no shortage of scares. pic.twitter.com/zG1O8HQ3G5 – Shannon 🎃🍭 (@shannon_mcgrew) May 20, 2021

#TheConjuring #TheDevilMadeMeDoIt is a fantastic next chapter in the franchise. It has a lot of heart and a love story at its core. I was so involved that I forgot to eat dinner while staring at the screen. No spoilers, but I slept with the light on.

#TheConjuring #TheDevilMadeMeDoIt is a fantastic next chapter in the franchise! It’s got so much heart and a love story at its core. I got so invested that I forgot to eat dinner while watching the screener. No spoilers, but I slept with the light on. pic.twitter.com/jPZR1GAVfC – Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) May 20, 2021

#TheConjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It isn’t nearly as scary or unnerving as its predecessors, but it does have some spooky sequences. Some aspects, although unexpected, struggle to keep mystery and curiosity at a fever pitch. Not bad, not great. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are vivid and compelling.

#TheConjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It isn’t as scary or unnerving as its predecessors, but has a few spooky sequences. Some aspects, while unexpected, struggle to keep mystery & curiosity at a fever-pitch. Not bad, not great. Vera Farmiga & Patrick Wilson are vivid & compelling. pic.twitter.com/vJzaIlU5mw – Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 20, 2021

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It duly scared me! The plot departs from what was done in the first two, but Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s relationship remains cutting edge to great effect. The Conjuring fans will love it.

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT properly scared me! The plot veers away from what was done in the first two, but Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s relationship remains forefront to great effect. Conjuring fans will love it. #TheConjuring #TheConjuringTheDevilMadeMeDoIt – Vanessa Armstrong (@vfarmstrong) May 20, 2021

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It changes the established formula a bit, but the series is still what I like to call “spooky.” As long as Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga keep doing it, I’ll watch them.

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT changes up the established formula a bit, but the series remains what I like to call “spooktacular.” As long as Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga keep making these, I will watch them. #TheConjuring #TheConjuringTheDevilMadeMeDoIt pic.twitter.com/bjKRZB7GwD – Chris Evangelista (@ cevangelista413) May 20, 2021

