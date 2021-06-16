The Conjuring 3: Patrick Wilson is convinced he could carry out an exorcism

Of all the horror sagas today, none rivals The Conjuring in commercial success – 86%, which got its start in 2013 with the film of the same name directed by James Wan. One of the reasons for the enormous success of the saga is the charisma of its two protagonists, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in the roles of the Warren couple, famous for dedicating themselves to paranormal investigation.

After two installments that triumphed at the box office and obtained the approval of critics and the public, this year came The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It – 85% and it didn’t disappoint fans of the genre either. With so much experience giving life to a paranormal investigator who also performed exorcisms, Patrick Wilson ensures that he himself already feels capable of carrying out one.

In an interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers Wilson also said that it is a lot of fun to make movies of The spell, and proudly said to be part of the most successful horror franchise. Conjuring 3 is based on the story of Arne Cheyenne, a murderer who was defended by his lawyer on the grounds that he was possessed by the demon. Here’s what the actor had to say about performing exorcisms:

I am convinced that he could perform an exorcism. And it’s complete shit, but I really feel, we both feel we have this authority, based on nothing, really just based on reading the lines, but I feel like I’m doing it right, and I think ‘if you had a ghost in your house, give me a call’.

While all three films claim to be based on true events, the truth is that the Warrens have been exposed in the past as a pair of charlatans who duped people into becoming famous and profiting from their alleged abilities. However, it has worked very well for the study to maintain the banner that it is based “on Real Facts”, and they may not have the same impact without it.

Another horror franchise starring the actor but that did not have the same success was Insidious, known in Latin America as La Noche del Demonio – 66%, and although it had three sequels, it did not come close to the numbers that the sequels and spin-offs achieved. from The spell.

Horror and terror are genres that will always be popular, as we are constantly searching for experiences that take us out of everyday life, and what better way than by frightening ourselves when faced with our natural fear of the unknown, mixed with symbols and religious references with which our culture has fed the nightmares of millions throughout the centuries.

We will also see Wilson soon in the sequel to Aquaman – 73%, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed again by James wan. This time around he will no longer have the role of the main villain, but, according to rumors, he will be an antihero in the style of the Loki of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Aquaman the American actor gave life to Orm / Ocean Master, half-brother of Arthur Curry / Aquaman. Orm is a proud king who wants to wage war with the surface and to stop him the superhero must claim the trident of King Atlan, with which he finally defeats his brother and takes his place as king. Aquaman It is the highest grossing film in DC Comics history, with more than $ 1 billion grossing worldwide, and the sequel is expected to succeed as well.

Before that, Wilson had already been part of a superhero universe when he played Daniel Dreiberg / Night Owl II in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%. Then he voiced the president in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, and finally James wan added him to the cast of Aquaman.

