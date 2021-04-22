The Conjuring 3: first images promise the darkest movie in the saga – Tomatazos

Finally, after numerous delays, we are months away from seeing the next entry in The Conjuring universe – 86%. The next installment, titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made me Do It, is the third in the series and the first not to be directed by James Wan. However, it seems that the film will be the darkest we have seen so far or at least that is what the director and the cast promise to reveal the first official images.

The Conjuring 3, directed by Michael Chaves, will again star Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, the real-life demonologists. In this film, both will be involved in the also true case of Arne Johnson, the first person to legally defend himself on murder charges on the grounds of having been possessed by a demon. This is what the director of the installment had to say about the cast’s reaction to the first cut:

In many ways, it is the greatest Conjuring movie. I showed the final cut to Vera and her husband and they both agreed, they said ‘this is the darkest movie of The Conjuring. Dig up really dark stuff. ‘ It is definitely a case where there are real consequences, real victims.

In the images, which are suspicious of the plot, we see Wilson with a rosary face some kind of force. In another we also see Ruari O’Connor, actor who will play Johnson the murderer in question. We also have a photo of Lorraine’s character staring in horror with a lamp in hand. And we have another with a character with his back facing a house, in a clear reference to the classic The Exorcist.

Patrick Wilson in the movie The Conjuring 3

Vera Farmiga returns as Lorraine Warren

Ruarui O’Connor as Arne Johnson

Image of the first sequence of The Conjuring 3

Image from The Conjuring 3

The Conjuring 3

In an interview with IGN, Chaves explained that the film will be very different from the previous ones. Not only will you move away from conventions that were set with the first two. For example, this will no longer be another story about haunted houses, but will face an antagonist of a different nature and who will push both protagonists to their limit. What could it be compared to? This the filmmaker said:

One of the things that James and I agreed on while making Curse of La Llorona is that we share a lot of our favorite movies, one of which is SEVEN. We both love that movie, so when he gave me this script he basically said, ‘It’s SEVEN, but in the Conjuring universe.

How will it be similar to David Fincher’s classic? We will have to find out until we see her, but it could be that the brutality of the events and the atmosphere are something that Chaves has tried to take up. As one of the most successful horror sagas of the past decade, expectations are high, but we’ll see when The Conjuring 3 hit theaters or streaming. In the United States, the film is scheduled to premiere on June 4.

