The Conjuring 3 defeats A Quiet Place 2 as the highest grossing film of the weekend – Tomatazos

Conjuration 3: The Devil Made Me Do It – 85% arrived this weekend on the billboards in Mexico and the United States to put the hair of a good part of their viewers. With the circulation of the vaccine in the northern country, the return to theaters has been a relief for lovers of the seventh art. This Friday, Saturday and Sunday compete A Place in Silence Part II – 85% and The Conjuring 3 for the greatest success of the billboard and it seems that we already have a winner. The scares with Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson have attracted more attention.

The official synopsis of The Conjuring 3 describes it as “a chilling tale of horror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators, Ed Y Lorraine warren. ” The film tells of a young boy’s fight for the soul, but things turn completely mind-boggling when a murder suspect testifies in defense that a demon forced him to commit the crime. The case was already known in the past, however, in recent days it has been viralized through social networks.

Although the criticisms of The Conjuring 3 have not been entirely positive, the film has had an excellent reception during its first weekend with US $ 24 million, appearing simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max platform. The movie outperformed A Quiet Place: Part II, tape that these three days only raised US $ 19 million. The public in the United States preferred to watch the jumpscares and supernatural entities with the popular marriage Warren But has the third installment been worth the wait? Audiences in the United States will continue to line the pockets of the film in the coming days.

It is worth remembering that A Quiet Place: Part II It is not yet released in many cinemas around the world, including Mexico, so we still have to wait a while until we know how the film will unfold at the box office. This sequel follows the events after what happened at the Abbott house, the family now facing the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound aren’t the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.

John Krasinski returns with the sequel to his suspenseful adventure and the first critics point to it as a solid delivery at the height of the previous one. The fans . They hope that this time we will be given a much more in-depth explanation of the origins of the terrible creatures and the implications they have had in the desolate world. The film will feature the talents of Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds. The pre-sale is now available in theaters and will finally hit theaters on June 9.

While 2020 was characterized by the lack of premiere in cinema chains, 2021 is increasingly encouraging, at least in this sense. During recent months we have watched the premieres of great movies that were long awaited by viewers. We previously had hits like Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% or Mortal Kombat – 74%; and in the last days we have enjoyed with Cruella – 93%, The Conjuring 3: The Demon Forced Me to do it and soon with A Quiet Place: Part II. The rest of the year, especially the second half, is also packed with huge titles. Which one will become the highest grossing of 2021?

