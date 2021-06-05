The Conjuring 3: Audiences React To The Movie And They Find It Scary

One of the highest grossing film genres today is terror, and despite this the response of recipients is quite different in each country. An example of this is that Pray for us – 30% has remained in the first places of the Mexican box office for more than six weeks, while in the United States the one that has led since its premiere is Espiral: The game of fear continues – 55% . Two completely different styles, but belonging to the same genre.

At present, one of the most important franchises in horror cinema is The Conjuring – 86%, and the proof is that throughout three installments it has managed to keep the attention of its audience almost with the same success, without forgetting that it has expanded with several spin-offs such as the Annabelle trilogy – 29% and La Nun – 47%, the latter not as successful as all the previous ones. Now that The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It – 85% airs on HBO Max and in various theaters, public response continues to be in their favor.

This third film has important differences compared to the first two, especially in terms of the presence of demons and possessions. Although it is one of the themes that generate the most impact, director Michael Chaves chose to take a different path. Of course, the fact that each film has a different filmmaker adds an extra touch to each installment. Now the center of everything was the investigation, taking an air of a police story, but with investigators of the paranormal.

Possessions are present, but now they are not the main point. On The spell and The Conjuring 2: The Enfield Case – 80%, the protagonists faced demons, and now they face a woman with a certain fanaticism towards satanic rites. According to what has been observed in the first reactions shared on social networks, most consider it one of the scariest films, and that answer makes sense if we stop to look at the time in which it takes place.

1981 is the year in which Arne Cheyenne Johnson, in real life, was accused of murdering a man, and his defense argued that this act was due to the presence of a demon. Just in this decade, the United States experienced a wave of satanic panic, where any hint of Satanism generated great terror in the citizens, something that, although it does not generate so much noise today, somehow is still present.

On the other hand, there is the fact that the look of a murderer is shown; Beyond putting a man killing left and right, the film seeks for the public to see what is going through his mind, what is the reality that lives in his head. The fact that the attacker is not directly a demon, but an ordinary person, generates in the public a certain internal fear for something that they believe is possible to happen.

Up to now, The Conjuring 3 It is the delivery of the trilogy with the lowest rating by critics on Rotten Tomatoes with 61%, while in the public rating it obtained 85%. You can read some of the reactions from the public on Twitter below:

Damn, Conjuring 3 is scary as hell.

Spell 3 is so scary wtf.

Honestly, The Conjuring was real [y] fucking creepy. I’m scared of all horror movies, but this one really scared me.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was so good. It’s like, let’s all go. IT IS BASED ON A REAL STORY. That shit is REAL. Really scary if you think about it. I loved it.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is beautiful but terrifying. All about the crimes, the law, the curse, and God. It was perfect.

