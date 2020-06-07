The Congress examines this Thursday the Government candidates to preside over the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), Cani Fernández, and occupy his vice presidency, Ángel Torres, as well as the rest of the directors to complete the renewal in the management body of this regulator.

As reported by Europa Press, parliamentary sources, Fernández, Torres and the other three proposed councilors –Carlos Aguilar Paredes, Josep María Salas Prat and Pilar Sánchez Núñez– They will appear from 4 pm before the Committee on Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, which must rule on the suitability of the appointment.

And it is that, according to the law of creation of the CNMC, each member of the CNMC Council must undergo this examination prior to formal appointment and the competent Commission -in this case the Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, chaired by the ‘popular’ Celso Delgado-, may veto by absolute majority the appointment of each member of the Council, Presidency and Vice-Presidency included, within one month natural after receiving the proposal of the Government.

Once this procedure has been completed, for which the Government has secured the necessary votes by having agreed to the relay with ERC, –he has proposed Josep María Salas for the renewal, and Carlos Podemos to United We can- their appointments will be approved by decree.

Pending renewal

With the proposal made last Tuesday by the Council of Ministers, the Government begins the renewal of the council of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), where five of its members had already fulfilled their mandate for almost a year.

That’s the case with both the president, José María Marín QuemadTo, as of the vice president, María Fernández Pérez, and of the directors Benigno Valdés Díaz and Clotilde de la Higuera, whose terms expired in September 2019. In the case of Josep Maria Guinart, his term ended in September 2017.

The mandate is for a period of six years with no possibility of reelection. The CNMC has a president, a vice president and eight councilors, of whom four belong to the Competition Chamber, which is chaired by the CNMC president, and another four from the Regulation Room, which is chaired by the vice president.

Asesora at Moncloa

According to the information sent by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, in charge of making the proposed appointment, the Government recognizes Cani Fernández (Cartagena, Murcia, 1963) as «a professional with a long history in the field of competition and recognized prestige both nationally and internationally ».

After more than twenty years in the law firm Cuatrecasas -was the second oldest partner in the firm-, Fernández joined last February as an advisor in the Presidential Cabinet led by Iván Redondo.

The lawyer was a partner in the Competition Law area of ​​the Cuatrecasas office. Graduated in Law from the University of Zaragoza, she has a Master’s degree in European Union Law from the Université Libre de Bruxelles.

Before her long period in Cuatrecasas, between 1994 and 1997 the lawyer was a lawyer at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) and has been a professor at the Carlos III University of Madrid, Barcelona Graduate School of Economics (BGSE) and Toulouse School of Economics.

Calviño’s proposals

Ángel Torres, Graduated in Economic Sciences from the Autonomous University of Bellaterra, he is currently a consultant member of the Treasury General Directorate and has a long history of public service in the field of economic policy and representation before international institutions.

Thus, he has developed his professional career as a commercial technician and state economist in the Public Administration. He has been executive director of the World Bank Group, general director of Planning at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, economic and commercial counselor of the Delegation of Spain to the OECD and general secretary and general director of Economic Policy of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Pilar Sánchez She has carried out a good part of her professional activity in the field of competition defense, since she has been a counselor and vice-president of the National Competition Commission, advisor to the Competition Defense Court and member of the plenary session of this Court. In addition, she has been a consultant to the World Bank and is currently an advisor on digital transformation and telecommunications at the Ministry.

Experts

For his part, Carlos Aguilar has developed his professional career in the scope of teaching as professor of Audiovisual System Structure and Economics Applied to Media. He is currently vice-dean of the Faculty of Information and Audiovisual Media at the University of Barcelona.

Josep Maria Salas has developed his professional career in the private sphere, where he has launched different projects related to renewable energy and Big Data. He has been a director of the Commission of Experts on Energy Transition in Spain and a member of the Advisory Council on Sustainable Development of the Catalan Competition Authority.