Dozens of fences are prepared in strategic places to avoid possible protests in front of the Congress of Deputies. The Interior Ministry has planned a reaction device in the Carrera de San Jerónimo for this Wednesday, coinciding with the vote of the fifth extension of the state of alarm.

The protests that have been stirring the Spanish streets since May 10 worry the Executive, which does not want protests against its management. They started on Calle de Núñez de Balboa and have spread throughout various neighborhoods of Madrid and cities in the rest of Spain. The next stop, this Wednesday, could be the Congress of Deputies.

And it is that far from the government and leftist discourse, attributing the protests to the posh neighborhoods, groups of the left and the ultraleft had asked for authorization from the Government Delegation to demonstrate in front of the headquarters of the Legislative Power. The promoters, the same ones that surrounded Congress in 2012, are against the police action directed by Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

After not authorizing the concentration this Wednesday, the organizers hold an act in front of Congress, starting at quarter past nine in the morning, to make their voices heard at the time that the deputies will agree to participate in the plenary session that will extend the situation of exceptional until June 7.

The police fear that after this press conference to denounce the situation, which has been called a few meters from the Congress Palace, a large barrage of protesters may gather near the Carrera de San Jerónimo emulating the 2012 protest surrounding the headquarters. of popular sovereignty.

This Tuesday dozens of fences were already visible at key strategic points to cut off access to Congress, in order to contain, if the security forces’ forecasts are met, a violent protest against the Executive.