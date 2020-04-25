© Provided by Noxvo S.L.U

The confrontation in the distance of Mila Ximénez and Antonio Montero in ‘Sálvame’: ‘You are very spiteful’

Mila Ximénez is one of the collaborators of ‘Sálvame’ who stays away from Mediaset, totally confined at home, as a precaution. The collaborator participates in the program through a video call from her home, and that different form of communication has not prevented her from having a small fight with her partner Antonio Montero.

The journalist is in charge of making a ranking with the celebrities she would send to heaven – this time they were Kiko Matamoros, Pablo Alborán and Feliciano López – and whom she would send directly to hell. In this last group I would put Alba Carrillo, Ivana Icardi or Antonio Montero, who did not take anything well.

Mila Ximénez sends Kiko Matamoros to heaven / Telecinco.es

“First because I think you have put on a suit in ‘Save me’ that does not favor you. Then because today I am Bethlehem Esteban and I am freaking out in my house for those from Copenhagen – referring to the general culture question set they had submitted to the collaborators-. You are being critical and today you are as you have been. You’re not funny“he began by saying.

Mila a Montero: “You have to help your neighbor more”

Montero did not allow him to end his speech, cutting off his partner, whom he branded as spiteful: “I what I see you is that you are very spiteful. But I do not care because it is a problem that you have, not that I have. “However, Ximénez claimed not to be a spiteful person and continued with his attack on the paparazzi.

Mila Ximénez sends Antonio Montero to hell / Telecinco.es

“I am spiteful and you are a little sad. You don’t give joy, you give a little sadness, you have to animate your face. You to hell and reflect, you have to help your neighbor and be more human and laugh more and be more likeable“he asked.