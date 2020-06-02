In the last hours, the president of Palestino, Jorge Uauy, decided to suspend the negotiation with San Lorenzo due to the debt with the passage of Paulo Díaz and issued his dissent in a statement. The Chilean club requests that the Cyclone pay the sum of $ 2 million for the transfer of the Chilean.

“I wanted to inform you that the talks and negotiations with San Lorenzo have been suspended, since San Lorenzo’s offers were completely insufficient, and could be described as in bad taste. Palestine as the decent Club that he is and despite the behavior he has had and sustained CASLA was willing to listen to the offer, but as of today all conversations have been suspended, leaving everything in the hands of TAS and FIFA. ”

“Palestine, expresses its total rejection of the improper appropriation by San Lorenzo of the money corresponding to Palestine, since they never intended to pay the percentage corresponding to our Club, despite the fact that they received full payment for the transfer of Paulo Díaz and that obviously these resources have already been badly spent ”

“Once the TAS issues its ruling, San Lorenzo must pay cash owed and if not, we will take all steps to ensure that the sanctions against it remain in force”

The leadership of San Lorenzo did not delay and quickly launched the response on social networks with another harsh statement.

“Since the beginning of the claim, the CASLA leadership has shown its willingness to pay a certain amount of money, although differing from the amount claimed by Palestine before FIFA, which is why the ruling in the TAS has been appealed. Hence, Using the term “misappropriation” for the case, is inadmissible in the field of law, demonstrating a lack of knowledge located on the limits of legal illegality ”

“Parallel to this appeal, filed a short time ago, the highest authorities of San Lorenzo, always ready for dialogue, contacted their Palestinian counterparts seeking, in absolute good faith, to try to bring the parties closer and reach a payment plan. reasonable in times of one of the worst economic crises that humanity has suffered as a result of an unprecedented pandemic ”

“It is reprehensible, then, the lack of respect in the offensive statements that the nominee has always channeled through a somewhat happy vehicle of communication, ending, consequently, squandering the negotiations that he first denied and, now, finally acknowledges. His mention of bad taste is a regrettable subjective appreciation, which could well be used for those who claim more than their due ”

“It will be the TAS, entity to which San Lorenzo with just right and reason appealed opportunely, the entity that finishes settling, then, this claim”

