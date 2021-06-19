The confirmed casualties for Tokyo

Beyond the Tokyo Olympics will be carried out, the context of the pandemic will make them extremely special. Given this scenario and the tight sporting schedules, many players decided not to participate. Tennis accumulates significant absences.

Argentina will not have Federico Delbonis or Guido Pella. The Azulean, hero in the Davis Cup in Zagreb, announced it through a letter on social networks: “Considering this stage of my career, the preparation required for an event of such magnitude, and the tight schedule, we have decided to prioritize the tour“.

Pella joined the loss of Federico Delbonis and neither will go to Japan.

The Bahiense expressed similar feelings: “Undoubtedly this year has been very difficult for me in many aspects and knowing the demand that an Olympic Game requires, It is difficult for me to give my best for my country, which has always been what I liked to do the most.“.

The most important absences are those of the Spanish Rafael Nadal (3rd) and the Austrian Dominic Thiem (5th). However, the list does not stop there: the Iberian Roberto Bautista Agut (10th), the Canadian Denis Shapovalov (14th), the Norwegian Casper Ruud (15th), the Serbian Dusan Lajovic (40th) and the French will not participate. Benoit Paire (46 °).

Dominic Thiem will not participate in the Olympic event either

Bautista Agut, another top ten absent in Tokyo.

The Americans don’t seem very interested in crossing the world to play the Olympics, either. As the ATP calendar will not stop (there will be tournaments in Atlanta, USA, and Kitzbühel, Austria, at the same time), the main Yankee rackets will play in their country: Reilly Opelka (32nd), John Isner (33rd) , Taylor Fritz (36 °) and Sam Querrey (63 °).

John Isner does not want to cross the whole world and will stay playing in the United States.

On Tuesday those elected by the national committees will be known, so other weight losses could be added. Two who assured that they will travel to Tokyo are Novak Djokovic Y Roger Federer: both go for the gold in singles that they lack.

