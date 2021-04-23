The confirmed cases of thrombosis in those vaccinated with Janssen in the United States increase to 15

The United States has detected until this Friday at least fifteen confirmed cases clots, including cerebral thrombosis, between women to which it has been administered Janssen’s Covid-19 Vaccine, a Belgian subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

This was announced at a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), a body made up of fifteen independent scientists that is evaluating the data on this serum. before issuing a recommendation that will serve as a guide for the US authorities on what to do with that vaccine from now on.

The United States advised on April 13 to suspend the administration of the J&J vaccine after six cases of cerebral thrombosis were initially detected among women under 48 years of age, of whom one died.

Women between 18 and 49 years old

During the ACIP session, Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, head of vaccine safety at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), updated that data, noting that so far there are three deceased, and that seven still are hospitalized, of which four are in intensive care units.

Of the fifteen patients, thirteen are between 18 and 49 years old, and twelve of them developed cerebral thrombosis, although many had clots in other parts of the body.

The appearance of symptoms

The initial symptom it was a headache, which normally started at six days having been vaccinated, although, as time passed, the patients presented sickness, vomiting, abdominal pain, weakness on one side of the body, speech difficulties, loss of consciousness and spasms, the doctor explained.

Shimabukuro stressed that seven of the women were obese, two had hypothyroidism, two had high blood pressure and two others were taking contraceptives. It is not clear at this time if any of these factors could contribute to increasing the risk of developing thrombi.

For now, 8 million doses of J&J have been injected in the US, whose administration has practically been paused in the country after the recommendation of last day 13. Shimabukuro said that there could be potential cases among men and that are currently being studied.

Specifically, the scientist mentioned a 25 year old patient who developed a clot when he participated in clinical trials of the vaccine.

A label to warn of the risks

Representatives of J&J participate in this Friday’s meeting, who assured that these cases are being taken “very seriously”. The company supports putting a label on the vaccine warning of potential risks.

The ACIP is made up of fifteen independent experts and plans to review the vaccine data until 5:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. GMT) this Friday.

At the end of the session, a vote is expected a recommendation on what to do from now on with the J&J serum.

If ACIP advises any changes to the vaccine’s label, such as a warning about potential risks or a recommendation that it be administered only to certain population groups, the CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky, should sign it later, before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be in charge of carrying out any changes to the labeling.