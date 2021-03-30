the confinement that marked our lives

And it arrived on March 11: the WHO declares that the outbreak is a pandemic, that the virus has spread to at least 114 countries, has killed more than 4,000 people and infected almost 120,000, alarming figures but they were just the beginning of what was to come. On March 14, and as expected for days, The Government of Spain decreed a state of alarm to face the expansion of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Citizens struggled between fear of this new unknown disease and anguish at the prospect of a fifteen-day home confinement, without knowing that the quarantine was still going to last for many more weeks.

And the strangest spring of our lives began: we saw it rain from the window, we barely reconciled telework, children’s tasks and social life in a few square meters (and we realized that the pandemic also understood social differences, since confinement It was not the same if you had a garden or terrace or lived in an interior flat without natural light), we looked with anguish at the information from the ‘outside world’ with collapsed hospitals and deserted streets, we painted rainbows and clapped from balconies. Some lived it, unfortunately, much more closely, and suffered the loss of a family member or were in the front line, going out every day to have some essential job.

