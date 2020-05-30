The tobacco sector It has also been affected by the confinement that the Spanish economy has suffered during the entire month of April with the intention of stopping the coronavirus spread and its associated disease, covid 19. According to data from the Tobacco Market Commissioner Released this week, cigarette sales fell 26.37% in April from the same month last year. All this brings the cumulative drop in 2020 to 5.87%.

It so happens that so far this year, the tobacco sales market in tobacco shops was growing remarkably due to the good economic feeling. However, the trend has been completely truncated due to confinement. In March the drop was less, being just 1.79% due to the purchases of stockpiles from the beginning of the bull run, and in April the collapse came.

A collapse that, however, has been less than that of other economic activities and other products such as spirits, hotel beds (which fell 100%) or fuel consumption.

More taxation

From the tobacco sector, it is also considered that in view of the need to balance the accounts and the tax revision that the Government is carrying out, the special taxes on tobacco will possibly be one of those that are touched. Although currently the tax burden of cigarette packs is around 80% of its retail price (RRP), the difference with the prices that this same product has in neighboring countries, such as France, makes it much cheaper and therefore there is more room for rise.

In 2019, the tobacco tax collection was 9,089 million euros after three years

In 2019, the tobacco tax collection was 9,089 million euros after three years in which there have been no tax increases. In 2010 the collection approached the € 10 billion But afterwards, the progressive tendency to quit smoking of a good part of the Spanish citizenship is leading to less consumption and therefore less collection.

Sources of the tobacco market point out that in view of the foreseeable drop in per capita income that may occur now, it is very likely that legal tobacco consumption will drop and many smokers will go on to smuggle (something especially serious in Andalusia) causing a drop in the recaudation.

Since 2006, successive tax increases have led to lower consumption, but tax collection has risen almost 1 billion from 8,115 million in 2006 to more than 9,000 today.