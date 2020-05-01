The confined planet celebrates Friday May 1st without any demonstration or assembly planned, despite first deconfinement measures in Europe, where the coronavirus is at the origin of an economic disaster of unequaled scope, as in the United States .

In this country, where more than 2,000 people have died again in the past 24 hours, according to a last count on Thursday evening, President Donald Trump has once again threatened China. Holding it responsible for the outbreak of the disease, he said he was considering punitive customs taxes after confiding in his certainty that the new coronavirus came from a Chinese laboratory.

Labor Day, a holiday in many countries around the world (with exceptions such as the United States, Canada or Australia), will not give rise to any traditional gathering this year. It is unprecedented in the history of unions.

The latter nevertheless called for other forms of mobilization, virtual on social networks, or “perched” on the balconies and facades of buildings using signs or banners.

They will thus try to recall the importance of “invisible to our societies”, caregivers or cashiers, who “continue to work most often at the risk of their lives”, according to several French unions.

When they still can. In the United States, where this day is not a public holiday, a total of more than 30 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefit since mid-March, a historic record. Several companies have started posting results, including online retail giant Amazon, which has predicted zero profit for the next quarter. Boeing, hit hard by the halt to international travel, reported the launch of a $ 25 billion bond loan.

In Europe, the unprecedented economic crisis since the end of the Second World War has not yet made the layoff figures jump, but millions of workers are on short work.

A litany of figures also confirmed Thursday the darkest forecasts on the continent, whose main stock markets ended in red. France announced a 5.8% collapse in gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter, Spain 5.2%, Italy 4.7%, and Germany a jump of 13, 2% of the number of unemployed. Across the eurozone, activity fell 3.8%, according to the Eurostat institute, which warns that the second quarter promises to be even worse.

The European Central Bank (ECB), the eternal firefighter of the euro area, said it was “ready” Thursday to strengthen its arsenal.

The human toll of the pandemic is equally worrying. To date, it has killed at least 230,000 people worldwide since the appearance of the new coronavirus in China in December, according to an assessment by . from official sources.

The United States is by far the most affected country, with more than a million cases recorded and nearly 63,000 deaths. But Europe has paid the highest price for the disease, with 27,967 dead in Italy, 26,711 in the United Kingdom, 24,543 in Spain and 24,376 in France. Russia, where Prime Minister Mikhail Michoustin has announced that he is infected, the milestone of 1,000 dead has been crossed.

In Britain, the peak of the pandemic has been reached, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who promised a deconfinement plan next week, in unison with other European countries, such as Germany, already committed to this way.

Building on its success in the fight against the pandemic, Germany has adopted a catalog of new measures towards the lifting of containment.

Churches and mosques will be able to reopen, as will museums, exhibition halls, zoos and memorials. Cafes and restaurants remain closed, at least until May 6, and Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the question of opening borders with European countries was “not on the agenda” for the moment, given the risk of a second wave.

It is this same risk that prompted the Italian authorities not to reopen schools, unlike France or other European countries.

In Portugal, where the government announced on Thursday a plan for deconfinement in stages, only high schools will reopen on May 18, primary and secondary schools remaining closed until September. The football championship could also resume the last weekend of May.

This will not be the case in France where the season was definitively stopped on Thursday. Paris Saint-Germain was crowned champion.

Football could also return to stadiums, behind closed doors, in Germany or Spain, and with more uncertainty in Italy.

He is also arrested in Brazil where the confinement was extended Thursday in Rio de Janeiro until May 11, a decision taken against the positions of President Jair Bolsonaro, who defends at all costs the resumption of economic activity.

The state of health emergency should also be extended in Japan beyond May 6, hinted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Neighboring South Korea, on the other hand, announced on Thursday that it had not registered any new case of transmission of the coronavirus for the first time since the appearance of the disease in the country.

A success greeted Thursday by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. In the “remarkable examples” showing that it is possible to fight together against Covid-19 and climate change “,” there is South Korea “, he underlined.

The Asian country has presented a “green pact” for its economic reconstruction, with the scrapping of coal-fired power plants and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

