Lorena LópezFOLLOWMadrid

Updated: 05/05/2020 06: 40h

save

Related news

Many Spaniards have taken advantage of the “extra” time they have spent at home to develop new hobbies. Others have decided to pass the time as best they can. All have had a faithful companion: television. The month of April broke a new record for television consumption since audience data was calculated (1992): 302 minutes on average per individual, according to data provided by Barlovento; that is to say, 18 minutes more than in March. But something that has also changed is the content that is displayed. Last month, the current magacines increased their audience by 65% ​​and the news programs were followed by 41 million viewers, 2.5 million more than in February, adds the consultant. However, what has shone in April has been the entertainment.

Between the 25 most viewed broadcasts last month, 19 correspond to the different editions of «Survivors». «If you turn on the television, you can see that there are talk of figures, ones behind which your loved ones who are no longer hidden. For this reason, many people affected are recommended to limit access to information, whether in the media or on social networks. This way of dealing with this situation affects us more than we can think a priori, “explains Tamara Fernández, a psychologist specialized in Grief. Therefore, many of the viewers have found a refuge in the most entertaining face of television, such as that offered by “Merlos Place”.

The soap opera starring Marta López, Alfonso Merlos and Alexia Rivas has kept the country in suspense and has placed “Sálvame Tomate” in twelfth position, with an average of 2.6 million viewers (17.7% of screen share ). Another example of this is the strong arrival of «MasterChef», which is positioned as the most followed premiere of the month with 2.7 million viewers (19.7% share), being the most viewed program of La 1 in April. “There are television spaces that allow us to focus our attention on other things and stop looking at ours. They help us distract ourselves, ”Fernández reasons.

“Further, they have named feelings that we are all having these days. That television and society leaders do this, in addition to showing their most human side, gives permission to the rest so that we feel this way without having regrets, “he adds.

More cinema

The success of entertainment is also seen in the rise of fiction channels. The payment themes, whose programming is based mainly on cinema and series, keep 8.9% of screen share, seven tenths more than in the previous month and only one of its historical record in July and August. from 2007.

In addition to the 24-hour Channel, which loses two tenths, the group that suffers the most from this decline in interest for the last hour are the regional channels, which return to similar marks to those registered before the state of alarm: 7.9%, six tenths less. This group suffers the strong setbacks of TV3 (14.6%; -1.8) and Canal Sur (6.8%; -1).

Themes.