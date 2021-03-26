The confession of Marina and Isaac in ‘The island of temptations’ that has outraged viewers

Capture of the reunion of ‘The island of temptations’. (Photo: TELECINCO)

After the final bonfire has come the reunion of the contestants six months after The Island of Temptations. And the nets set fire.

The first (ex) couple to sit in front of Sandra Barneda to review their stay on the island was Jesús and Marina. While Jesus left alone in the last bonfire emitted this Wednesday, Marina surprised everyone by making the same decision, and not leaving with Isaac. “I’m going alone because I need to be alone,” she said then.

Now, the contestant has admitted to being very happy and part of it is because of Isaac. After the contest, the tempter has confessed that he traveled to Seville to see the young woman. She, for her part, has also revealed the detail that has aroused outrage on Twitter: “I also went up to Barcelona, ​​he has gone down to Seville …”

These comings and goings have upset viewers in a year marked by travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic and have made Fernando Simón an involuntary protagonist of the night on the networks.

Isaac in Seville

Marina in Barcelona

Toni in the Canary Islands

Fernando Simón en-fadado # LaIslaDeLasTentaciones13 pic.twitter.com/DVSoVlUm0H – Aitor Martinez (@itormartinez) March 25, 2021

Fernando Simón seeing all the trips that the contestants have made on the island # LaIslaDeLasTentaciones13 pic.twitter.com/EiNcSMULNd – ⚡ IV Á N 🔥 (@ ivanrsmurf_21) March 25, 2021

Isaac: “I went down to Seville”

Marina: “I went up to Barcelona, ​​then he went down, I went up …” And the perimeter closure ???? # LaIslaDeLasTentaciones13 pic.twitter.com/bXbfogtDkF – Telemaníaco (@ Telemanaco1) March 25, 2021

Isaac and Marina going up and down Spain.

You are denounced. # LaIslaDeLasTentaciones13 pic.twitter.com/ApsPxRTlQU – Joel (@ titojowy8) March 25, 2021

Isaac: I went to Seville to see Marina

Fernandito Simón: # LaIslaDeLasTentaciones13 pic.twitter.com/UhgRVmJ30v – 🔥 ❌ STRONG boy ❌🥚 (@StrongBoy__) March 25, 2021

Fernando Simón after hearing that Marina and Isaac skipped confinement # LaIslaDeLasTentaciones13 pic.twitter.com/TKn0XqPnBP – isladeloscornudos (@islamems) March 25, 2021

Isaac: “I went down to Seville”

Marina: “I went up to Barcelona, ​​then he went down, I went up …” Pedro Sánchez:

# LaIslaDeLasTentaciones13 pic.twitter.com/11p1DX2xPX – ADRIÁN💫 (@adriveira_) March 25, 2021

How Marina and Isaac will have moved to see if there is a perimeter closure # LaIslaDeLasTentaciones13 pic.twitter.com/GqJzHscObt – rosie 👽 (@rossvintage_) March 25, 2021

Isaac: I went to Seville to see Marina.

Fernando Simón: # LaIslaDeLasTentaciones13 pic.twitter.com/qYeMKEb7DM – 🍿 (@aandresayaala) March 25, 2021

Isaac: “I went down to Seville”

Marina: “I went up to Barcelona, ​​then he went down, I went up …” Pedro Sánchez:

# LaIslaDeLasTentaciones13 pic.twitter.com/Jcm0TQ0aDS – Mohamed Hossain (@moohamito) March 25, 2021

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read more

The phrases of ‘The island of temptations’ that are already television history

The final bonfires of ‘The island of temptations’ are summarized in 11 moments

The expressive gesture of Sandra Barneda in ‘The island of temptations’ that “represents all of Spain”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.