While other leagues are reactivated by consensus between soccer owners and unions – never easy, but necessary – to alleviate the damage the pandemic has left in its wake, the Mexican football team twists between low blows, big blows and accusations before international courts, because the group that is in charge of the ball wants at all costs to maintain its archaic advantages and privileges.

Confident and boasting of having a good relationship with the authorities of the International Federation of Associated Soccer (FIFA), in Mexico the confinement stage was used to aggravate the fans, the footballers – especially women – and to extinguish the uncomfortable Liga de Ascenso that threatened the most mediocre teams in Liga Mx.

The best outlined in the defense of their rights against the series of arbitrariness were the directors of Venados de Yucatán, Correcaminos and Leones Negros. After filing a lawsuit before the TAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport), of which the Mexican Soccer Federation has already been notified, these clubs are given the task of accumulating evidence that shows the injustice.

Then, considering the case of the move of the Morelia club to Mazatlán, the pretext is no longer credible that when the promotion circuit disappeared, the purpose was to end the diversion of public money to the teams. Even Yon de Luisa, head of the FMF, told ESPN that state governments can only participate with 15 percent. Finally, yes or no ?, 15 percent on the payroll, the stadium …? and who is going to scrutinize that percentage.

Another grievance was towards the public. Years ago, the Mexican fans ceased to feel the national team as their own, on a permanent tour of the United States, where the federal officials, urged on money, tied their hands and feet in contracts with the company Soccer United Marketing. Now, in addition, people lose their local teams in the blink of an eye.

That of Morelia started as a rumor, and this Monday Tv Azteca intends to break into Mazatlán with a Purépecha team armed with tambora. There is no transparency, the names of some Sinaloan partners are coming out slowly; lest some narco-entrepreneurs whose industries are legal today appear, the kind mentioned in the book El traidor by Anabel Hernández.

Now circulates the version that the Atlas will be sold, that the White Roosters of Querétaro will be azulgranas in a year … That is, the seed of anxiety is sown. Fans no longer have any reason to go to the stadiums, why give the marketing around a team a ball if the owner can transfer it to another place with impunity from one day to the next.

On Saturday, Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, said that at the end of April he distributed 150 million dollars among his 211 members, and stressed that the rescue plan for the pandemic seeks to be as comprehensive as possible and obviously includes women’s soccer.

The health crisis leads to a severe setback for women’s soccer, especially in Mexico, where the players are more unprotected than in other latitudes. The cut-out figures in the squads are terrifying, starting with the Club América, which with one blow cut 14 footballers. The total figure is around 70 drifting players. Others had their wages already lowered.

Blood is never lacking on the sacrificial altar. Guillermo Billy Álvarez and no one saves him from ignominy, not even the most seasoned lawyers. Even his brother Alfredo is ready to provide evidence to demonstrate the alleged millionaire deviations that the president of the Cruz Azul team made in the cement cooperative, which he has led for more than 30 years.

Billy’s case for the moment diverts attention, because Mexican soccer has more material to cut. Perhaps it would be necessary to clarify at least the recent transactions, the acquisition of the Atlas by Orlegi and Lobos by the Bravos directive, since if before the pandemic a franchise was valued at 30 million dollars, a good slice of money should go to the treasury.