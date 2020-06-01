L

he management of Yon de Luisa at the head of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) is overwhelmed by multiple troubles that exploded like soap bubbles in the wake of the coronavirus. And the worst is missing, because the economic damage still does not reveal its real dimensions. The tongues of fire are red hot, stretched out like clawed arms, twitching the nerves of team owners.

The money distributed among the teams of the former League of Ascent failed to silence the protests of Correcaminos, Venados and Leones Negros, who, dissatisfied with the elimination of the promotion, were well advised and are certain that they have a good chance of obtaining a fair compensation for the damage. before the Court of Sports Arbitration (TAS).

If suppressing relegation is a global embarrassment to the Mx League, it is no less embarrassing that one of its flagship teams – located among the Big Four – is targeted by judicial authorities on suspicion of money laundering, and that in various media have displayed a list of properties and millionaire transfers not justified by the board of the Cruz Azul.

Enrique Bonilla, president of the First Division, looks pathetic, when he tries to affirm that neither Alfredo Álvarez nor Víctor Garcés have positions in the celestial club before the FMF records, being that the main one pointed out for some years is Guillermo Álvarez. The prudent thing would be for the federations to ask Billy to temporarily separate from office while clarifying accusations.

The obsession with controlling the cement cooperative has generated incredible chapters, such as the one in which Alfredo Álvarez accused his brother Billy of having ordered the shooting of the facade of his house. Today the determination of the opposing cooperativists to reveal their alleged abuses brings them together, but ultimately the clan awakens more morbid than the team’s failures.

Once again, the FMF’s double standards and De Luisa’s ‘laissez faire, laissez passer’ are highlighted. Condescending almost to suicide with the dominant, because too much damage has been caused by the measures promoted through thick and thin by TvAzteca and Orlegi; beneficial only to them, but harmful to soccer and sportsmanship.

▲ Yon de Luisa, FMF President.Photo Jam Media

The move of the Morelia team is arbitrary and although Ricardo Salinas’ anger is due to the fact that the state government is no longer diverting him to millions in numbers, in a more ostentatious way it implies a contempt for a plaza and his hobby. It also carries the message that any directive will be able to do the same if it strives to find a more generous and corrupt governor.

The League is scornful not only with the public, but also with footballers handcuffed in a puppet and subjugated guild, which believes that they closed the Clausura 2020 tournament to the point of taking care of their health, what’s up! what they want is to make room to fit the next FIFA dates and thus save the contract with Soccer United Marketing (SUM) and put dollars into their coffers.

However, the new reality after the health crisis is a great question for everyone. It is not known to what extent the overwhelmed fan based in the United States will respond, there is not even the certainty that this year there will be games with the public … Some players are already reacting to so many grievances: Gibrán Lajud, Alejandro Zendejas, Franco Jara and those who join They plan their departure to MLS.

In times of pandemic, women last. De Luisa must attend quickly to the Women’s Mx League. A 20-year-old Atlético San Luis footballer took her own life; Shortly after, coach Arnaldo Martínez was fired, along with nine other players. But nobody wants to disturb the board, it goes without saying: the economic crisis, and first things first: save the business!

Carla Rossi, one of the best prepared strategists comes out of the helm of the Xolas, the Morelia squad are adrift, it is possible that they will be scrapped to give rise to a team from Sinaloa. Meanwhile, other players, half joking and half serious, use social networks to request: “Someone to deposit a hundred pesos …?”

.