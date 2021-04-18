The conditions that Rocío Flores has set to work on television

The broadcast of the documentary about Rocío Carrasco entitled Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive has been a media earthquake that has put the spotlight on Dew Flowers. The young woman, who has not had contact with her mother for 9 years and for now has positioned herself on the side of her father, Antonio David Flores, has made her debut as a collaborator in Mediaset to defend the participation of Olga Moreno, Antonio David’s wife, in the reality Survivors. However, Rocío Flores would have set two conditions to return to the television sets.

As reported by Ten Minutes, the first of the conditions passes through not to mention the documentary series from his mother, which Telecinco currently broadcasts on Wednesdays. This next week, the docuseries will have a stop at the request of Rocío Carrasco herself, who assured that will be on the set of the show to clarify the fringes that may have been loose in your story.

However, this Friday the new collaborator of The Ana Rosa program decided to break her silence and publicly address her mother, Rocío Carrasco. “I will not enter or discuss the documentarybut I feel the need to explain how i feelI’m creating a shell for myself and I’m not like that, “said Flores.

The young woman has acknowledged that she tried “actively and passively” to contact her mother “in private”, but that it was not possible, and she sent a message to Rocío Carrasco: “Mom, your children have not been taken from you by anyoneWe are here, pick up the phone, call us, sit down with us, talk to us at home, let’s clear things up, I don’t want any more pain, I can’t take it anymore, “he said.

Secondly, another of the conditions that Rocío Flores has set to be on a television set is the I veto some collaborators related to his mother and whose opinion has been very critical of his father.

As Lecturas announced, Flores, who also participates in Survivors galas, would have refused to coincide on set with the collaborators Bethlehem Rodriguez Y Paloma Garcia Pelayo.

Furthermore, Belén Rodríguez would have been called off a few hours before of the program that aired this past Thursday on Telecinco, a gesture that one of the presenters of Survivors, Jorge Javier Vázquez, did not like at all.

“To me it seems very serious to me that a person like Belén Rodríguez, who works with reality TV shows, which for her is an important source of income and that is money she had, they call her out overnight … “, said Jorge Javier this week Vázquez in Save me.

Collaborator Kiko Hernández, for his part, also criticized this decision: “If this 25-year-old girl comes with these airs vetoing these people who have been commenting on reality shows all their lives, which are their passion, it seems indecent to me. It will take its toll“, has warned.