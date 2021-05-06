The conditions of Aracely Arámbula in Luis Miguel: The Series | Instagram

Finally, after a long controversy, the actress Aracely Arámbula will appear in Luis Miguel: The Series but, not without a series of conditions that the same ex-partner of the “Sol de México” imposed on the production, and now we will talk to you about them.

How it was handled from the beginning, Aracely Arambula He requested a series of conditions for his image to be portrayed in the Netflix plot that captures the life of the interpreter of “La Inconditional.”

From the start, “The Chule“She disagreed that she or her children appeared in fiction, finally after various negotiations and after the interpreter’s refusal, her participation was confirmed.

Recently, it was a well-known journalist who announced that both parties had finally reached an agreement, although the conditions under which the outstanding figure of the show, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, would appear, had already been stipulated, these were the agreed terms.

The mother of Miguel and Daniel, the two children fruit of her relationship with Luis Miguel, “must authorize all the scripts and scenes that have to do with her.”

Aracely Arámbula did very well, because first through the lawyer Pous sent her to say that they could not use the name or the image, or even suggest that it was her.

Are we going to jump that he had two children? She, I do not know if she is going to act in the series or if she only has to authorize, said the journalist of Imagen Tv, Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

As for your children, can they appear in history?

In the middle of the video that the “First Hand” journalist shared, he points out that the economic agreement includes “the use of the singer’s image alongside that of her children”

So far it is unknown how much the amount of said agreement amounts, however, the communicator hinted that it is a very important sum.

The friend of the Mexican artist, commented that it seems very good that Aracely Arámbula benefits from the projects of the “music star”, since they will use his image and considers it fair that he receive compensation from him after having been an important part his life.

Luis Miguel is going to mention Aracely, they have already reached an economic agreement. She gave Aracely a really nice yarn for using her image and that’s fine. She has to authorize the third season.

Likewise, he reiterated that he does not know the date on which the third season may be released, “I don’t know when it will be done.”

From the beginning, when the appearance of the Chihuahuan in the plot was questioned, Arámbula made it very clear that she would not participate, after which various contradictions arose.

Previously, the singer who last 2020 premiered her new song “Bad news” would seek legal support to determine her participation or the use of her image in fiction, her lawyer Guillermo Pous announced that if her client reached an agreement with the production, These had to be subjected to a series of conditions.

Days later, it was confirmed by the protagonist of “La Doña” that she would not appear in any way in any of the series’ seasons since she did not want her name to be used in the biographical narrative of “El Sol” to be “protagonist of their businesses”.

With more than two decades of professional experience, taking care of my image has not been an easy task. I invite you to assert your rights, defend them and stop thinking that there are things that cannot be achieved, no matter how great the challenge may seem, “reads the statement that the screen star launched last April.