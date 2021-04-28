The Czech tennis player Petra kvitova, number 12 in the WTA ranking, declared this Tuesday that he will play the Mutua Madrid Open, a tournament he won in 2018, is “a dream”, and stressed that the conditions in Madrid are “really adapted” to his game.

Kvitova arrives in Madrid after being eliminated in the Stuttgart tournament (Germany) in the quarterfinals, in a match that she described as “very, very painful”.

“I was pretty tired afterwards too, so it’s important for me to be healthy right now. When I get back to racing it will be great and that’s what I’m focused on,” Kvitova said at a press conference.

“I only look ahead and I only think about my first match here,” confessed the Czech, who will face her compatriot Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the Spanish tournament.

“Any game here can be very interesting and will be very difficult. That’s how I see it, but I also think that the conditions in Madrid really suit my game and that’s why I’m comfortable. Besides, I like the courts,” he stressed.

“I know I can play well on clay and I can beat the best players in the world, so that, coupled with experience, gives me a lot of confidence,” he concluded.