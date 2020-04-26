© Provided by TVyNovelas

Before she got pregnant with Akilani, Aislinn made Mauricio Ochmann promise something … and he can’t seem to keep it

Aislinn Derbez started her project with great force ‘The magic of chaos’ and in his first podcast he revealed that Mauricio Ochmann imposed a condition on her to get pregnant, which is no longer being fulfilled.

Eugenio Derbez’s daughter admitted that she was terrified of maternity; Thinking about labor or breastfeeding were issues that made the actress hesitate when making the decision to have a baby.

“Of the things that scared me the most was to start giving birth, all the postpartum part, I did not feel ready to be mother, breastfeeding scares me a lot. I really wanted to breastfeed my baby for a long time, but I felt it was going to be impossible, “said the interpreter.

View this post on Instagram It occurred to me to make the first episode of my @lamagiadelcaos podcast live here on instagram live!

Aislinn also recognized that the idea of ​​a separation was a fundamental factor to put a condition to Ochmann before conceiving a son: that he never leave his side.

“The part of a separation, I think it was one of the things that gave me the most panic was having to face a separation. I remember once I said to Mauricio ‘I get pregnant if you promise to stay with me foreverDerbez related.

Aislinn and Mauricio just announced their separation as a romantic partner; both remain united during the quarantine so that Kailani does not resent the lack of his father, however everything seems to indicate that the actor will not be able to fulfill the promise he made, since Derbez herself said a few days ago that the idea of ​​a reconciliation seems distant .

