The condition of Adrián Uribe of which he thought, would not overcome

The condition of Adrián Uribe that he thought would not overcome | Instagram

The actor Adrián Uribe declared himself lucky after he overcame the serious health problems that afflicted him at some point, and of which, he says, he thought, he would not overcome, the “presenter” and “film and television actor.”

There were three surgeries for which Adrian Uribe, he had to go through, thinking that he would not overcome them. However, a key factor was his attitude and especially to God and his family who remained very close to him.

The doctor told me, he had to see your attitude. I always flowed, always with the best attitude in the hospital. It had helped me that I was bringing a process of therapy on a personal level that I was working on and half a fortress, he recounted through the cameras.

It was the program “De primera mano” one of those that shared part of the difficult experience for which the outstanding figure of the show shared.

Now the host of programs like “Dancing for a dream” and “100 Mexicans said”, among many others, shares the happiness of having a family and being able to enjoy his newborn daughter.

Now that I see my newborn daughter is when I say, ‘God thank you for leaving me’, “I asked him for a woman in my life and he sent me two,” he shared in an interview with Yordi Rosado.

The “Mexican comedian“It reveals that it is these moments that make you realize what is really important.

Everything changed, even my way of relating, my day to day, is when you realize what is important in life that is your family nucleus, he said.

This is how their health problems arose

The performer mostly known for characters like “The Vitor“,” Carmelo “and” Poncho Aurelio “, in the” Pico Hour “, said that 15 years ago they operated on him for an umbilical hernia which originated from the charges he made on the television program” Dancing for a dream. ”

As a result, Adrián García Uribe underwent a surgery in which they placed a mesh that over the years his body rejected, it was three years ago when he began with a strong stomach pain which they realized would have caused a fibrosis that enveloped to the intestine so it stopped working.

Suddenly life stops you, stops you. I have always been a healthy person, I have not had any illness, one day I go to the dentist, a stomach ache, tremendous, yellow, wanting to vomit, we thought it was the appendix, he recalled.

It may interest you They are already parents! Adrián Uribe and Thuany Martins share a beautiful photo

Later, García Uribe had a laparoscopy and two days later he started with a temperature. They did a CT scan and it turned out that he had peritonitis, that is, his intestine had been perforated.

People can lose their lives because you get septicemia, then either you have surgery, or you leave this world, he explained.

They operate on me again in the same week, they open me up, they take out the intestine and what they do is that as if it were a flat tire, they see where the puncture is and they sew you, it describes

However, after three days he had another bowel perforation. In the end, in a span of two weeks, he had three operations and they ended up cutting off a foot of his small intestine.

That third operation put me in intensive care for 15 days. There was a night that was like a rebirth, on May 9 three years ago, I had not slept for two days because of the fear of not waking up. Jorge Salinas went to see me and said “Excuse me and forgive yourself because you bring a lot of things and sometimes it is more than you need to forgive,” he shared.

It may interest you Video Consuelo Duval and her intense kiss with the Golden Scorpion

I was already saying goodbye

That night, I started crying, my life came to me, what had hurt, the people that I failed him and it was a purification. I was already mentally saying goodbye to my family, I thought I was going to die, I spoke with myself, with God, the 48-year-old famous reiterated.

However, the actor of “Alma de Hierro” and other productions, highlighted how it was that his attitude led him to see himself again on stage and with the woman of his life.

Everything I imagined in the hospital, I swear to God, I was getting married 15 days ago when I saw my wife come in with my daughter carrying, tears came to my eyes and I said ‘this was my gift’, assured.

You may be interested Pepillo Origel explodes against Miguel Bosé for strong comments