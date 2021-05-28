The concise and brief descriptions of Total Film’s Marvel Phase 4

Today the new issue of Total Film magazine. A number in which they said there would be previews of future Marvel Studios films and series, the so-called Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, as we approached the launch of the magazine, new details became known that were discouraging us about the news that the issue would have.

Before launching, it was already known that the magazine would not include any new or promotional images of those series and movies, so the hopes were placed in the descriptions, waiting for some new official detail about expected films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” or “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. In the end, everything has turned out to be less interesting than expected, becoming echo of rumors that have sounded and in some cases giving outdated information for example, the reference to Taika Waititi’s special sharks for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which today seems like an idea rejected for legal reasons.

Be that as it may, we leave you the different descriptions below as they are mostly a good summary of the information that is known about each project.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

After a lot of legal fights between Sony and Marvel, Tom Holland is finally back in the MCU for his third solo film. The villains of the past Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) are rumored to be returning for a bigger and broader Spider-verse that is now reeling from the recent unmasking of Peter Parker.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Described by the cast as ranging from “Avengers 5” to “as if 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to everything,” the far-reaching sequel to Taika Waititi , includes the Guardians of the Galaxy, space sharks and Christian Bale as Gorr the Butcher of Gods. Finally.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange continues to tangle with the Time Stone, Wanda continues to tangle with the Darkhold, and Sam Raimi has taken over at the direction of Scott Derricks. In other words, we should expect anything and everything in The Multiverse of Madness. The adjective, according to Elizabeth Olsen, is “crazy.”

The marvels

Marvel’s greatest wonders come together when Captain Marvel teams up with Ms. Marvel and now a Wanda-powered Monica Rambeau for the sequel to Nia Dacosta’s super-team. If that’s not wonders enough, rumors suggest there’s a casting underway for a role that could end up turning out to be Blue Marvel. Marvelous.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Mravel confirmed the decision not to recast T’Challa after Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death last year, and since then all we know of the sequel is the title, the rumored cast (Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Angela Basset) and the epic ambition to broaden the focus to the entire nation of Wakanda.

Fantastic Four

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as Sue Storm and Reed Richards? Mole Man as the villain? All we have right now is the director (Jon Watts from the Spider-Man trilogy), a nifty-looking logo, and the hopes that this Fantastic Four movie will be the one Marvel’s first family deserves.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man 3 will take us deeper into the Quantum Realm which means we should probably expect more subatomic space action than Thomas The Tank Engines. The movie should also give us our first look at the MCU’s new big bad, as Jonathan Majors signed on to play Kang the Conqueror.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3

Stagnant and then resurrected again. The third and (apparently) last chapter of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been a long time in the making, but it is already shaping up to be something very special. “I’m not sure the galaxy is big enough for all this magic,” Gunn tweeted.

Hawkeye

Barton might finally get the screen time he never got after the Avengers universe, but his spin-off series is about handing his bow to the next Hawkeye – Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Ms. Marvel

The bridge between ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘The Marvels’. Iman Vellani makes her debut as Kama Khan, a Pakistani teenager who becomes Carol Danvers’ new protégé and the MCU’s first Muslim superhero, after discovering her shapeshifting powers.

Moon knight

Oscar Isaac is virtually confirmed as the crime-fighting vigilante with dissociative identity disorder, with each of his personalities channeling a lunar god from Ancient Egypt. And if that was not enough, Kevin Feige has compared the plot of the series with Indiana Jones …

She-hulk

Tatiana Maslany, who is presented as a “legal comedy”, plays a super lawyer with anger issues. With Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth reprising their roles as Bruce Banner and Abomination, She-Hulk is expected to cut through the currents of the multiverse as he establishes who the MCU’s new heavyweight will be.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

James Junn’s Christmas Present, which is part a holiday indie feature film, part a third volume teaser, and probably part a set of jokes about the 1978 Star Wars Christmas special, is still very well kept under wraps. Our best guess: someone is going to try to hang lights on it. [de Navidad] to Groot.

Secret invasion