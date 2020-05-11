The vehicle dealers and the Technical Vehicle Inspection (ITV) stations, of the cities that have passed this Monday, May 11 to the phase will be able to open their premises with regardless of its surface. In this way, its activity will be launched on this day with strict protection measures against the coronavirus.

This is reflected in a ministerial order published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), which explains that the automobile outlets must operate by appointment for its clients, as well as ITV stations.

This is one of the points included in the order of the Ministry of Health for the relaxation of certain national restrictions, established after the declaration of the state of alarm in application of phase 1 of the Plan for the transition to a ‘new normality’.

The document contemplates that they can be reopened to the public, by using the previous appointment, the automotive dealers, the technical inspection stations of vehicles and the garden centers and plant nurseries “Whatever its exhibition surface”, as well as state-owned public gaming concession entities.

This decision regarding dealers had already been confirmed to the sector by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, and only his communication was missing through an official channel, which has finally arrived this Saturday after its publication in the BOE.

From the distribution sector, the Executive was asked to allow dealers to open their doors to the public from phase 1, despite the fact that most of them have a surface over 400 meters allowed squares, since a lot of space is needed for the exhibition of the vehicles.

Before the publication of this order, the executive vice president of the Federation of Associations of Automotive Dealers (Faconauto), Marta Blázquez, explained to Europa Press that the dealers located in the provinces that from Monday enter phase 1 “are perfectly prepared to serve their clients ”by appointment, something that he indicated is“ habitual ”in his operations.

Protection measures

“Furthermore, they will open their doors having taken all health protection and prevention measures, in such a way that these clients will feel totally safe and calm in their facilities. The reopening of Monday is the first step for the recovery of the automobile to take place, in such a way that we will also be in a position to contribute to the economic and social impulse to overcome the crisis, “said Blázquez.

Since last Monday, when Phase 0 began throughout the national territory, commercial establishments of less than 400 square meters had permission to open, always by appointment, so some vehicle dealers with inferior facilities they have already opened the doors of their businesses.

The car dealerships were forced to close in the middle of last March after the confinement of the citizens was decreed, so Vehicle sales fell nearly 70% in March and 96.5% in April.