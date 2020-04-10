Going through this time is difficult. We had never faced a situation like this before. Yes, there have been crises at different levels and not only in Mexico, but also worldwide, but nothing like this or the way we are going through it.

Staying at home is what we should do. Have we done it before? Maybe, but never immersed in the digital age as it is now. In this way, all the tools within our reach are being exploited such as group video calls to work; social networks to keep in touch (now a little more real than before); streaming platforms to entertain us 24/7 …

The internet in general to get closer to our routine from before. In this way, some brands, artists, bands and others have been offering different ways to bring people and users closer to content. Important names in the music industry, daily, are recorded live singing or playing instruments.

Y many others have uploaded audiovisual catalogs never seen before. This is where it arises AT ALL VOLUMES, a musical agenda full of concerts, festivals, interviews, sessions, streamings, media presentations, and more, everything available to users.

Every day there is a set agenda, and it is updated daily. For example, This Thursday, April 9 there are materials from the Flaming Lips, Rufus Wainwright, Radiohead, Belle & Sebastian, Deadmau5, Girl Ultra, and more.

How does it work? This is not a streaming platform, but an agenda that accommodates the daily content of the artists for you to access in a simpler way.

For example, In the case of Radiohead, it gives you the date, the time and the link where a transmission will take place or the band will upload special content for this quarantine. On YouTube at 4 pm, Radiohead will upload its content, and you can access it through FULL VOLUME.

Another example is Deadmau5. At 7 pm, you will upload content or perform on a mixer set. A TODO VOLUMEN aims to bring you closer to all the music content that the artists have been sharing these days, and what they will do in the next.

Tomorrow, Friday, April 10, content is available from Chicano Batman, Rhye and Coachella materials. On Saturday April 11 there is presence of Poolside and Sunday of John Mayer, among others. It also brings you closer to the playlists that some bands or artists have uploaded so that people can enjoy recommendations during the quarantine.

All the efforts that have been made individually and at group level to mitigate the social impact of the crisis caused by the coronavirus or Covid-19, are important. Whether it’s Rufus Wainwright singing in his living room in his dressing gown, to the full Metallica concerts every Monday. This initiative organizes these contents for us so that we don’t miss a thing.