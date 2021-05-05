The concert halls criticize Culture for “excluding” them from INAEM aid

MADRID, May 5. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The State Association of Concert Halls (ACCES) have criticized the Ministry of Culture and Sports for “excluding” them from the call for aid to music and dance for the year 2021 for the consequences of the pandemic crisis, which will be delivered by the INAEM, and in which they were included the previous year.

“All cultural spaces continue in the same critical situation and under the same prohibition to carry out their activity normally. Yes, the line of aid provided for the programming of private theaters has been maintained in 2021, there is no analogous help line for music despite being a historical claim of concert halls“, the association lamented in a statement collected by Europa Press.

For ACCES, the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, “is aware” that most of these spaces are still closed, unable to carry out their activity, “and even so he excludes them” from the aid convened by his department. “This leaves the concert halls in a situation of economic ruin that leads them to the definitive closure“, has lamented.

After the publication of the INAEM 2021 aid, ACCES has written an “energetic” letter to the Minister of Culture demanding the inclusion of a line of aid for infrastructure for concert halls since the halls have been closed for 14 months and “will be the last spaces to reopen in sustainable conditions“.

“In 2020 there was an extraordinary line in this regard, but despite continuing in an exceptional situation, this year the INAEM has the same budgets as in 2018“The managing director of the association, Armando Ruah, told Europa Press.

That is why they have demanded from Culture “more facts and fewer words”, asking for the creation of a working group “urgently”. What’s more, asks to equate concert halls with other scenic and cinematographic spaces, “thus ending the current situation of ‘regulatory shaker'”.

The halls have also demanded the creation of a specific extraordinary aid line by the Ministry of Culture and Sports in this year 2021 and the creation of an ordinary aid line from the year 2022, similar to the existing line of aid for stage programming in private theaters.