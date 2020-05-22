At the moment the teams are not going to concentrate and there is no date for them to take place either. As we already have this Friday in SPORT from Laliga, it has not communicated to the Clubs that they are starting to take place, since the teams have already arranged the hotels and facilities where they will be held.

At first they were going to start to take place last Monday on the occasion of the start of group training, then it was postponed to this next day 25 and right now there is no date for its execution, if it is finally carried out. In fact, LaLiga and AFE discussed this matter on Friday at the meeting that both parties held for approximately an hour.

The AFE and the players are against them, coming to consider them unconstitutional, and the League continues to delay them, although it continues to bet on having them the week before the start of the League. Both parties have agreed to meet again next week and by then they can finalize more or close a road map.

The meeting also discussed temperatures and times for party dispute, which is the other major concern of the union. He wants the games, taking into account the summer dates, to be played all in the time bands where they have already fallen. More considering that the eleven days will be condensed in just a month and a half. More after what happened in Germany with that high number of injuries on the first day.

There has also been talk of the training phases, where for the moment they will continue one more week with the group sessions, and return to the competition, in this last aspect without specifying anything because everything is conditioned to the instructions.

