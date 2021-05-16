The COMPUTEX 2021 Forum brings together the tech giants to unravel the secret of the technologies of the future

The COMPUTEX Forum, which is one of the most important technological summits in the world, continues to arouse great interest for its topics of debate. To promote analysis of future technological trends, the COMPUTEX Forum on June 2 and 3 will be held around the theme «The New Era of Intelligence»(The new era of intelligence). TAITRA has already announced the panel of speakers who will discuss the key applications of 5G, AI, IoT and electric vehicles, delving into business strategies in the post-pandemic era.

Top Four Topics for Computer Applications and Development

On Wednesday morning, June 2, the COMPUTEX Forum will address the topic of «AIoT Evolution»(Evolution of the artificial intelligence of things). Major semiconductor giants such as Intel, Micron, NVIDIA and Supermicro will explore how they accelerate business opportunities in the 5G era.

In the afternoon, NXP Semiconductors will initiate the session «AI Empowerment»(AI Empowerment) to share your vision and lead discussions on Secure Edge and AI Empowerment in the fields. As AI increases in various applications, Arm, Delta Electronics, Micron and Check Point Software will build their latest solution in different domains.

In the morning session on Thursday, June 3, they will talk about «Critical Technology»(Critical Technology), with speakers from international companies, such as Quanta Cloud Technology, Siemens and WIN Semiconductors, as well as the mobile operator Far EasTone Telecom. This session will address the development of potential 5G applications in the manufacturing, healthcare and automotive sectors that will redefine the 5G landscape in the future.

On June 3, in the last session of the afternoon, the theme will be «Tomorrow Tech»(Technology of tomorrow). IBM, NVIDIA and Qualcomm will participate in a comprehensive discussion on emerging applications for quantum computers, the AI ​​that powers future work and collaboration, and self-driving vehicles.

The COMPUTEX Forum will be broadcast live on the #COMPUTEXVirtual platform

Every year, COMPUTEX provides valuable information on supply chain and industry trends around the world. This year, the global audience will be able to have a front row seat to discover and see the latest in technology. All the sessions of the COMPUTEX Forum will be broadcast live on the official platform #COMPUTEXVirtual on June 2 and 3.

The COMPUTEX Forum is jointly organized by the Foreign Trade Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Taiwan Foreign Trade Development Council (TAITRA). The COMPUTEX Forum is now open for registration:

