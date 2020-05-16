Animal Crossing: New Horizons It is the game that millions of people chose to cope with the coronavirus quarantine. Since its launch on March 20, it has become one of the most popular titles in the world, to such a degree that it overshadows proposals such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Fortnite, to name a few. Surely you have noticed that the conversation on Twitter still dominates due to the economic system promoted by Tom Nook.

Of course, Nintendo is aware of the current potential of Animal Crossing, and they are taking advantage of it. The company shared an extraordinary video that will allow you to listen to the main topic of the game. The most interesting thing, however, is that it is his own composers who are interpreting it from home. And it is that Japan is one of the multiple countries that maintain the confinement to avoid more contagions.

In the material you could see Eric Miyashiro (flugelhorn), Teluro Toyama (acoustic guitar and ukulele), Mataro (percussion), Takashi Ebinuma (double bass) and Saburo Tanooka (accordion). While mixing engineer Nobuyuki Aotagi does not appear in the video, Nintendo has not forgotten to give it its respective credit. Surely many people will keep this theme in their memory, because it accompanied them during a quite complicated stage for all humanity.

Animal Crossing’s brutal success

The week before, Nintendo confirmed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has already sold 13.4 million units in less than two months (via Gamesindustry.biz). To understand the magnitude of the figure, it took Animal Crossing: New Leaf (3DS) six years to reach 12.6 million copies sold. Simply amazing. As if that were not enough, until 50% of its sales were acquired in digital format, which shows that virtual stores have gained ground thanks to quarantine.

“The Animal Crossing franchise is suitable to be played as a digital version. We believe that the time of its launch, coinciding with increased measures to stay home, resulted in some consumers choosing the digital version,” said Shuntaro Furukawa, president. from Nintendo. “On the other hand, once consumers experience the convenience of digital downloads, they tend to continue choosing this format in the future. So we believe that the percentage of digital sales will increase, “he concluded.

