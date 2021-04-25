The Complutense University cancels an act by Leopoldo López due to the climate of “political tension”

The Complutense University of Madrid has canceled At the end of this Sunday an act that was going to take place this Monday at 11:30 a.m. under the title Venezuela: Democracy or dictatorship?, which was attended by the Venezuelan opposition Leopoldo Lopez.

According to the statement to which 20 minutes has had access signed by the dean of the Faculty of Political Sciences and Sociology, María Esther del Campo García, the reason for the suspension is due to “the extreme mobilization in social networks, as well as political tension that is taking place, in the heat of the elections to the Community of Madrid “.

For college, this “makes it impossible to control security of all the participants and assistants to said act “.

Likewise, the dean justifies that, “it has not been received well in advance from the organization of the event, a protocol appropriate to sanitary measures, absolutely necessary to guarantee the realization of massive acts in this context of pandemic and social restrictions “.

“The act in question is nothing more than a university talk about the political situation in another country“They have defended, for their part, from the association Libertad sin Ira UCM, organizers of the meeting, who have regretted its cancellation” just 15 hours before the celebration. “

In another statement, the organizers indicate that they have not been “able to find a single threatening message or with the intention of boycotting the act, and when they have been asked to show us the referred messages, they have not been provided to us “.

In addition, they maintain that the management assured them “that there was no security problem, and that in case there was any risk or threat they could reinforce it “.

Regarding the advance notice with which they reported to carry out a sanitary protocol, the association Libertad sin Ira UCM have defended that they “followed” the anticovid regulations when they were informed of them, “signing a statement of responsibility in which we promised to take the indicated precautions “.

For this reason, the association has denounced “the unequal and arbitrary treatment“which has prevented the celebration of this act and has announced that will request protection from the Rectorate of the UCM “to evaluate this decision and guarantee us to be able to carry out our activities in the future without having to face these difficulties imposed by the Dean”, they conclude.