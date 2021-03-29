María Patiño has intervened this Monday in Save me to talk about the latest deliveries issued of the documentary series Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive, where Rocío Carrasco affirmed this Sunday that the journalist knew about the infidelity of Antonio David Flores.

Rocío Jurado’s daughter recalled the nightmare she lived after witnessing the disloyalty of her ex-husband when she was pregnant with her second child. “There were nights when I didn’t go out and I stayed at home crying, and people who passed back yelled at me: ‘Rociíto, you’re a pregnant doe.’ María Patiño knew it “, story.

Carrasco’s words caused a great stir on social networks, which is why the Socialité presenter spoke through a series of tweets in which she assured that “Rocío lived and recreated a truth but not how it was” and that she “killed” for telling “the truth.” But, far from pronouncing only on Twitter, this Monday he has also defended himself in Save me.

I lived it but it was not like that. I don’t want to take away the pain, I killed to prove the truth, I managed to prove it. Years passed and few believed us. Rocío does not remember how everything happened. https://t.co/4iGTRsT07F – Maria patiño (@maria_patino) March 28, 2021

“I have to say that, above all else, although she is wrong [Rocío] it doesn’t break history at all. I want to start there “, the communicator has advanced by telephone, assuring that she remembers 1999” very well “, because at that time it was going through its” beginnings “in the journalistic field.

“I believe that Rocío with the passage of time has lost track of how certain things were that happened “, he explained, since he thinks that” in this lack of real knowledge of what is happening “, Rocío tries to” hold responsibility “to some people of the press of the heart.

“The complicit silence, for my part, never existed because I found out in the year 2000. I was in a trendy nightclub and a friend told me ‘I think you need to know something that you don’t know’, “he revealed, pointing out that his” only obsession was to tell the truth “and that he left his skin for it:” I broke the face”.

Patiño has revealed that, after hearing the news of the former civil guard’s infidelity, he looked for a way to uncover this episode. “All I wanted was’ I need proof, I need proof, I need a test ‘”, has said. “I got this girl into a show. […] Sonsoles got on a show and said ‘yes.’

“What I can guarantee you, Carlota, is that she suspected and my obsession was to tell the truth,” she insisted, although she clarified that Rocío Carrasco “never saw Sonsoles kissing Antonio David” and that “Chayo Mohedano was not an accessory to that silence either.”

In addition, Patiño has said that Rocío Carrasco thanked him for his work: “Rocío sits down with me and thanks me.” “It seems great to me that you see what you are seeing of Antonio David because that is the reality,” he has settled.