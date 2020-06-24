Vince McMahon changes the structure of how ideas are presented in the company | Fight News

WWE fired Paul Heyman from his role as Executive Director of Raw. Now that he’s gone, a lot has changed in the backstage of the red mark.

Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard have very different creative styles and leadership. Previously it had been revealed that changes to the structure were expected, and it is a bit questionable whether all of this was for improvement.

The new creative process with Vince McMahon

The Ringside News portal reports that the way creative ideas are launched has changed considerably. Ed Koskey “is the one who launches the ideas now.” Bruce Prichard is there, but he is said to be there “to tell Vince good jokes.” Ryan Ward is there to “laugh at Bruce Prichard’s jokes” and come up with a “Plan B” in case an idea “Vince doesn’t like.”

Similarly, it is explained that in a random way, the writers are filtered in the meetings. It was explained to better understand that they “rotate” the writers. This decision was made by Vince McMahon, and he calls different writers to the boardroom, if he wants to have a different opinion, or if he wants to make it feel that “the ideas of the writers are heard.”

In addition, they told us that “they feel that every moment in front of Vince is an opportunity for Vince to tire of you.” This made them change the time they spend in front of McMahon with an idea.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.