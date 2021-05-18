The complicated negotiations for the departure of Campazzo

Facundo Campazzo (1.81 meters and 30 years) put the end of his first season in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets at dawn on Sunday to Monday. And it has not gone bad at all. Collectively, he will play in the playoffs for the title after finishing third in the West: Portland Trail Balzers awaits in the first round.

E, individually, has averaged 6.1 points (35.2% from triple), 2.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 65 games, 29 of them as a starter. Of the last 16 meetings of the team, in 15 he has been in the starting five due to the injury of Jamal Murray and the departure at the end of the February market of Garry Harris and RJ Hampton, the first guard and second baseman, in the operation that brought Aaron Gordon.

His departure from Madrid

A unique experience that began after his departure from Real Madrid last November and in a complicated operation. The Facu had to face the payment of its termination clause of six million euros. The agreement he reached with the white club was to pay it in several annuities (in addition to what he had stopped receiving from the four payrolls of the season) because the NBA franchises have limited these payments to figures below one million dollars and that his contract with Denver did not cover all of it. The Argentine signed for 6.4 million dollars in two seasons with a qualified offer in the third for 4 million.

“The agreement with Campazzo was considered almost impossible by all the people around him due to the 6 million euros,” David Carro, agent of the base and senior director of the Octagon Europe agency, explains to Eurohoops. “It is the highest exit clause in the history of European basketball, but we are here to do the impossible ”.

“A very complicated agreement”

Campazzo’s departure from Madrid was one of the worst kept secrets. Since the end of the previous season, it was rumored very strong with that possibility. It was his wish and the Minnesota Timberwolves, with his compatriot Pablo Prigioni as the team’s assistant, seemed the best option to get his services. Real’s economic problems due to the pandemic, which led to only one signing (Alberto Abalde) during the summer period, also put Córdoba’s on the starting grid.

“We promised him that we would fulfill his dream and we did everything possible to make it come true,” continues Carro. “Of course, It was a dogfight. We had to find a way to cover the exit clause, it was very complicated in financial terms and luckily we had a great company like Octagon that made sure it could be done. “