The complex relationship between Luis Miguel and his daughter Michelle Salas

Luis Miguel He is the father of three children; the biggest, Michelle Salas , is the result of its relationship with Stephanie Salas in the late eighties. Of his history with the actress Aracely Arambula, ‘El Sol’ has two children, Miguel, 14, and Daniel, 12. His facet as a father is little known, since he maintains a certain distance with his children.

From her birth, Michelle had a complex relationship with her father, as it was not until many years later that he recognized her as his daughter. For years, the singer refused to see it as the blood of his blood, until he accepted it and it was in 2008 when he became responsible for the paternity of Michelle Salas.

In the second season of Luis Miguel the series, which will premiere on April 18 on Netflix , will be addressed among other issues, the fatherhood of the singer and the relationship with his eldest daughter.