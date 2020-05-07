The economy of FC Barcelona goes through one of the most delicate moments in its history. The management of Josep María Bartomeu has taken advantage of the revenue boom to make waste their spending model. Now, the hole caused by the coronavirus can take its toll. The situation is so extreme that They plan to file a pact with the Treasury to haggle over a possible bankruptcy.

The Barcelona team pretends that a part corresponding to amortization is not taken into account at the end of the financial year of the season – June 30 of the signings. Total, 22.5 million euros of the game that the Catalans planned to pay the different teams for transfers that have not yet finished paying, which was 135 million for this course.

The debt total of the club before the coronavirus crisis amounted to 511 million of euros. An amount that they will have to face throughout the next four seasons. The break has forced the club to turn to ERTE, which will allow them to save 24 million, but it may not be enough. If they can’t balance the accounts, it could lead to having to guarantee part of your expense during the next campaign.

The culé group is going through a serious institutional crisis that until now has managed to avoid bankruptcy. Despite the excessive spending on transfers that have not given the expected performance or the extra cost paid at ‘Barçagate’the blaugranas they would not put their millionaire debt at risk if they managed to maintain the level of income in the next years. Something that does not seem to happen, at least in the near future.

The break has reduced income to a minimum. To this, it must be added that economic activity will be less in the other two months that remain to close the 2019-2020 financial year, in addition to the fact that they will not pay anything at the box office until that date. A situation that will cause a considerable hole in the club’s accounts.

Given this, Barça will be forced to request an emergency plan from the Ministry of Finance. The culé directive will allege that they were not able to dispose of the players during the confinement, therefore they have not depreciated. The entity will be pending the approval to balance its balance sheet and not present many more losses than initially estimated. Otherwise, the club’s economy will be more affected than it already is.