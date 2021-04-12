The complete list of winners of the Bafta 2021 awards

– Best Foreign Language Film: “Another Round”.
– Best Documentary: “My Octopus Teacher”.
– Best animated film: “Soul”.
– Best British short film: “The Present”.
– Best animated short film: “The Owl and the Pussycat”.
– Best New British Director, Screenwriter or Producer: “His House”.
– Original music: “Soul”.
– Sound: “Sound of Metal”.
– Photography: Joshua James Richard, for “Nomadland”.
– Costume design: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.
– Visual effects: “Tenet”.
– Makeup and hairdressing: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.
– Editing: Mikkel Nielsen, for “Sound of Metal”.
– Production design: “Mank”.
– Bafta for the greatest contribution to British cinema: Noel Clarke.