The complete list of winners of the Bafta 2021 awards

– Best Foreign Language Film: “Another Round”.

– Best Documentary: “My Octopus Teacher”.

– Best animated film: “Soul”.

– Best British short film: “The Present”.

– Best animated short film: “The Owl and the Pussycat”.

– Best New British Director, Screenwriter or Producer: “His House”.

– Original music: “Soul”.

– Sound: “Sound of Metal”.

– Photography: Joshua James Richard, for “Nomadland”.

– Costume design: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

– Visual effects: “Tenet”.

– Makeup and hairdressing: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

– Editing: Mikkel Nielsen, for “Sound of Metal”.

– Production design: “Mank”.

– Bafta for the greatest contribution to British cinema: Noel Clarke.