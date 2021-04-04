The complaint of an illegal party ends in a hail of punches against a policeman

An illegal party with 20 people held in Cala Rajada, in the Majorcan municipality of Capdepera, ended this Friday with a brutal assault on a local police officer, in addition to other disturbances.

As reported in Diario de Mallorca, the events occurred around 6:00 p.m. this Friday, when the notice was received that a party was being held with more than 20 people and with loud music.

The Police arrived at the scene with a patrol with two officers, who were received aggressively by those involved. The agents were overwhelmed. First they were received with shouts and later they were cornered, until one of the agents received several punches and ended up on the ground. He had to take refuge inside his patrol car.

The attackers also threatened the owner of a hotel in the area, who they accused of being the one who notified the police. They tried to access the premises, without success, but the windows of the hotel owner’s car shattered.

The Civil Guard appeared at the scene of the events and controlled the situation and identified those who caused the disturbances. The Benemérita it has already started an investigation of the facts.

According to Diario de Mallorca, which cites residents of the neighborhood, it is about a very conflictive and violent family clan, which has scared the residents of the area, located in Cala Rajada.