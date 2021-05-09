The complaint of a minor for a sexual assault uncovers a zulo with four hidden girls in Valladolid

A complaint of a minor made in Salamanca by an alleged sexual assault in Valladolid has uncovered the existence of a den where four girls were hiding.

According to sources from the investigation, the events occurred in the dawn of this saturday.

The complaint of a minor in Salamanca led agents to discover a den in Las Delicias where four girls were hiding, one of them had escaped from a juvenile facility.

There, several agents released the young people between 14 and 16 years old, thanks to the collaboration of a team of firefighters.

In the raid, a man was arrested for a attempted assault on one of the policemen without, at the moment, there is more information.

Zulo where you were hiding four girls Local Police