The Competition resolution in the file to Cala

04/07/2021 at 4:10 PM CEST

The SPORT newspaper has had access to the Competition brief where it has decided to open an extraordinary file on the Cádiz player Juan Cala for the alleged racist incident with Diakhaby. It reads as follows: “On April 6, 2021, a letter from the Director of Integrity and Security of the RFEF was received before this disciplinary body, denouncing an action between the players don Juan Torres Ruiz placeholder image, from Cádiz CF, and don Mouctar Diakhaby, of Valencia CF, which occurred in the 29th minute of the match corresponding to matchday 29 of the First Division National League Championship, held on April 4, 2021 between both teams.

Likewise, on the same date, a letter was received from Valencia CF, SAD, denouncing the events that occurred in relation to some alleged racist insults made by the Cádiz CF player, Mr. Juan Torres Ruiz placeholder image, against the Valencia CF player, Mr. Mouctar Diakhaby, collected in the arbitration record of the aforementioned meeting, and requesting the opening of a disciplinary file in order to clarify the events that occurred & rdquor ;.

Act firmly

The letter continues stating the position of the RFEF body to act firmly in this type of action:

“Previously, it is considered necessary to highlight that on the part of this Competition Committee it is considered essential to act firmly in relation to any action, manifestation or statement that is susceptible to violence, racism, xenophobia or intolerance in football, existing such effect of precepts in the scope of the Disciplinary Code of the RFEF that enable the initiation of disciplinary actions for the timely knowledge of the nature and scope of the facts and, where appropriate, the corresponding sanction when circumstances justify it & rdquor;

They appreciate signs for openness

In addition, the Committee finds indications for the opening:

“In any case, the initiation of a file requires having reasonable minimum indications of the commission of an offense, being appreciated in this case, for which this Competition Committee,

AGREES:

A) Initiate extraordinary disciplinary proceedings against the player from Cádiz CF, SAD, D. JUAN TORRES RUIZ, for carrying out conducts that could eventually constitute one or more infractions of the general sports regulations, all of the above in accordance with article 32 of the current Disciplinary Code of the RFEF.

B) Appoint Don Juan Antonio Landaberea Unzueta as Instructor, in whose charge the processing of the procedure will be in charge, and to whom the abstention and recusal rules provided for in the State legislation for the common administrative procedure will be applied, in accordance with the provisions of article 34 of the Disciplinary Code of the RFEF

C) Give transfer of the previous decision to the interested party, meaning that they will have the right to the formulation of allegations and the hearing process in the course of the investigation and within the indicated deadlines and that will be notified in due course.

Notify yourself & rdquor;