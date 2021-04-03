The competition begins for Guijuelo playing against Real Oviedo B

04/03/2021 at 1:55 PM CEST

The Guijuelo and the Oviedo They continue their participation in the Second Phase of Second B with renewed spirits, playing this Sunday at 12:00 the match corresponding to the opening day at the stadium Municipal of Guijuelo.

The Guijuelo he was in tenth position in the First Phase of Second B with 12 points and figures of 12 goals in favor and 22 against.

Regarding the rival, the Real Oviedo ranked seventh in the previous phase of the league with 21 points and a balance of 17 goals in his favor and 27 against.