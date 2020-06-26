“A machine can do the work of fifty normal men. No machine can do the work of an extraordinary man. ” (Elbert Hubbard).

Undoubtedly, the coach of Leganés, Javier Aguirre, was “sown” in his statements (ElPaís, June 15. 2020, Diego Torres), influencing aspects of current football that I fully share. « The technicians who were there when I came in 2002 are no longer there: Los Caparrós, the Lotina, Vicente del Bosque, Luis Aragonés … Mythical. This is my 12th season in the League, but it’s been 18 since I first headed here. I don’t have any arbiters left! Before, we greeted each other and joked a lot. Now they are all very young. I left five years, I came back and I don’t know anyone. And I see them young, vigorous, strong … it was another style. Before they were arbitrations more cancheros, more on the street, more than talking to the coach. These come with the Regulation and do well, because it must be applied. And they come with technology! Technology has also changed us coaches: What if Mediacoach, what if the images… That was unthinkable in 2002 ”.

When Aguirre is asked about the coaches, « Now it seems that they are all aeronautical engineers? » And Javier elaborates on something fundamental that, too many times, is being forgotten in football: “Coaches increasingly have more field assistants, people in offices watching videos, even during the game. You can see images ten seconds late from the bench. It is unusual and helps us. What’s going on? That there is less and less room for intuition. For sniffing. I like to smell the terrain, the players … I say: « What is happening with Pedro, who is having a bad week? » And you see the numbers and you see that he cannot play because he ran less than anyone in training, his GPS indicates that he did not make great efforts … And you talk to Pedro and he tells you: « My daughter was ill all week and I couldn’t sleep, Mister » That’s what you’re dealing with in the end! With human beings. « The numbers say you can’t play. But, you Pedro, do you want to play? ” – « Mister, for my daughter, let me play that for me it is an important game. » And Pedro wins the game with two goals. That is not told by any computer. This communication between two people is irreplaceable. Then there are people who base everything on numbers: They play the ones with the best data, or the ones that according to computer models are the ones that can do the most damage to the rival. Because today you have all the information on, for example, how to attack Getafe, where the corners are shot, how likely is each player to shoot centers with the left … We all have all the information on everyone. And what happens? That the human factor must never be forgotten… ”

I imagine those young coaches, imbued with new technologies, new methods, the use of millimeter methodologies, I have seen many times that the young coach spends half an hour making a mixed circuit (physical / technical), a cone here , a pike there, a small goal, etc. And the group gets to work, one by one the players go through the different elements, they all seem active, etcetera. But in the end, the team worked on the circuit in such a way that only one repetition occurred. In other words, five minutes of effective work versus half an hour waiting for the coach to prepare his « punishment table » because in that time « pachangas » are played without much practical sense. They are typical defects, if we are observers we can see these performances in many training camps.

(…) “Hear that the statistics say that this player does not fit in with the rival because he is small. « It doesn’t matter, this little guy is going to play because he has a thorn in his chest and he’s motivated. » We coaches should never lose that. Although frog comes out, we do not work with robots … When you are risking your life, the most decisive thing is the intangible: Neither technique, nor tactics, nor statistics. And let’s not forget: Today there is no public. Imagine that scenario! Because the public takes you on the fly. The public moves the players. Without an audience I have an extra addition, perhaps against it, since I don’t have my people from Leganés shouting: “It’s First, the Lega is First! That if neither I nor my players are going to listen to it. So damn it! You have to get that motivation from within. That’s what I do. To choose those who are mentally better. Because if you lose you go to Second, and that means you can lose your job … I train in Butarque to simulate the match in the empty Stadium. And it’s a cemetery! Silence is brutal. Making the players see that we will lack the public will be a titanic task. You have to break your soul. Little by little I am making noise, day by day … I am so close to the players that every day I face two or three: « How was it, how was it last night? » « How about your wife? » « How is the girl going? » … I always scratch at the essence of the human being. I am very picky. I like to know what happens to the human being who hits the ball ”. And Aguirre continued to speculate about the scorers he had and other teams signed them, finding the opportunity to have other players who were obscured. And a very “aguirreniana” maxim: “If the player does not find a daily challenge, he is not a soccer player”.

Regarding the new guidelines for the end of the 2019/20 League, Aguirre sets his stamp: “Having five changes will do us great. I am happy that the new rule allows to have 23 of the staff on the bench, this is a very good decision. For the sake of the show. If in the 70th minute a player cannot even with his soul because we are playing at 34 degrees and he spent 90 days standing still, then let others come and refresh him. I said to the players: “Don’t worry that from one game to the next we can make up to eight changes; I need everyone to be on top. ” Because we are also a fairly even team. In any team there are some that stand out and if you remove them you suffer. Not in Leganés ”.

Therefore, in times of pandemic, it is gratifying to hear from an « old fox » in soccer aspects so forgotten that soccer players are human beings and have their little hearts to ask them about aspects of their personal lives that may influence their performance; the need for treatment and good communication; the need not to give everything up to technology and statistical numbers; of the preponderance of the human factor. I remember my old days as a coach, I had many students who at exam time “signed” a contract not to miss training even though they slept little and were stressed. I preferred to be told openly if they were sleepy, or tired, to do a mere oxygen training without demands, stretching, hot shower and at home. That was beneficial for everyone, I did not demand them without knowledge and they relaxed and met the team. A mere personal exchange, you give me and I give you. Over time, I have found that that dialogue and human style was one of the most positive aspects of my leadership. In this case, Mr. Aguirre del Leganés has reminded me of this and his proximity even with the fan sits as a chair.