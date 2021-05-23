The comparison with other countries in which Spain is harmed in Eurovision

Time to vote during Eurovision. (Photo: TVE)

It is another of the great moments of a Eurovision festival that, after a year of hiatus due to the coronavirus, returned this Saturday in a big way and ended with Italy conquering the crystal microphone.

But the performances, especially that of the Spanish representative, Blas Cantó, were not only the focus of the gala.

Once they finished, it was the turn of the voting to discover the winner of the contest. To do this, citizens of different countries were able to vote by telephone for their favorites.

In Spain the cost of the call or SMS was higher than in other countries. The SMS in Spain is € 1.09.

However, as reported by the journalist Rocco Steinhãuser, in Austria the SMS is € 0.50 and in Germany it is still much cheaper, € 0.15. In Italy the price is € 0.51, while in France, as published, it did resemble that of Spain at € 0.99.

After the voting, the festival ended with Italy taking the crystal microphone by scoring 524 points thanks to practically monopolizing televoting.

The rock group Måneskin swept away their song Zitti E Buoni, with which they achieved 524 points and beat France and Switzerland, who were vying for the victory according to the votes of the juries of the countries. Spain, as in recent years, came third … from behind, in 24th place out of 26.

