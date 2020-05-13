Argentine coach Ángel Cappa, Jorge Valdano’s assistant during his time at Real Madrid, compared Cristiano Ronaldo with Hugo Sánchez and opted for the Mexican scorer. Speaking to the Portuguese newspaper ‘Record’, Cappa said that “Hugo Sánchez was a smarter player than Cristiano Ronaldo. “

05/12/2020

Act at 19:36

CEST

sport.es

The veteran coach, with a long history also as a commentator, argued that “Cristiano is a footballer with a lot of power, capacity with both legs, header. But Hugo was much more alive and mischievous within the area. Behind the goal I was aware of the movements he made, he always worked the distraction and was left alone to define. He handled deception and that concept is fundamental in football and in the whole game, and Hugo did it exceptionally & rdquor ;.

Hugo admirer

Cappa declared himself an unconditional fan of Hugo Sánchez. His footballing strengths, he added, excited him: “I never did what he couldn’t do. I never saw him drive a lot with the ball, I never saw him dribble or dribble someone. He always played one two touches because he knew that to gambetar he was not very skillful and almost never did. He was a very clever player by definition. “

.