Terrible news for Catalonia and for the Spanish automobile sector. Nissan Motor It will close its factory in Barcelona as part of the measures to reduce costs in the face of the crisis that is hitting the automotive sector. This is reported this Thursday by the Japanese newspaper Nikkei, of reference in economic information in Japan.

“The company does not comment on rumors or speculation about the car plant in Barcelona,” Nissan sources explained to OK DAILY.

Everything points to the future of the Catalan plant It will be decided on May 28 at the General Meeting of Shareholders of the company that will take place in Japan. An appointment in which the financial results will be presented, after its readjustment due to the impact of the coronavirus.

The future of the Catalan plant

«On May 28 there will be a revision of the medium term plan from the company, since the pandemic has forced Nissan to redesign it, “say company sources. It is a reorganization plan that the company is carrying out, which plans to reduce its production by up to 20% in the next three years.

According to Nikkei, Nissan will move production from Spain to other factories in Renault, a French manufacturer with which Nissan has had an alliance for decades.

The Spanish Nissan factory carries years on the wire due to the drop in its production and the fact that it was only working at 30% of its capacity. Nissan Motor, according to the same newspaper, plans to focus its investments on Japan, North America and China.

Production reform

As the Japanese newspaper says, Nissan has had to suspend its production in many countries first due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, which affected their factories in China, and later due to the sharp drop in demand due to the pandemic.

According to Nikkei, there are plans to extend this joint production scheme between Nissan and Renault to other places in Europe or South America, including Brazil.

Union between Renault and Nissan

According to Nikkei, who does not cite sources of his information, the coronavirus pandemic and the sharp drop in demand for vehicles is bringing the two companies closer together to take advantage of their alliance, in which the Japanese firm is also integrated. Mitsubishi Motors.

Apparently Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi are going to design in the coming days a half-term programor to face the crisis in the sector, and the board of directors of Nissan analyzed that plan this Thursday, according to the financial newspaper.

In 2019, Nissan Barcelona produced 55,022 vehicles, below the factory’s capacity

In the fiscal year of 2019, closed last March, the Barcelona plant produced 55,022 vehicles. Globally, Nissan manufactured 5.36 million vehicles that year, according to the latest data from Nissan, below its capacity of 7 million.

By contrast, Toyota, a great rival of Nissan and the second automotive group in the world, after Volkswagen, produced in the same period 10.4 million vehicles.

The collaboration between Nissan and Renault It will mean, for example, that the Japanese firm begins to produce Renault vehicles at its plants in the United Kingdom.