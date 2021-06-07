the company wants to return to the office, employees ask to work remotely

The conflict was foreseeable and the first place it has broken out, at least that is known, has been at Apple. The workers of the technology giant from Cupertino, California, want to maintain the option of working away from the offices in a much more flexible way than that established by the company’s managers, and since they have turned a deaf ear to their requests, they have directed an internal letter in which They criticize the disconnection of the leaders with their employees and ask for greater options for remote work.

The internal letter, to which the American newspaper The Verge has had access, is a response to the statement released by Apple to employees last Wednesday, in which Tim Cook, CEO of the company, reported that Starting in September, they would return to the office on a mandatory basis three days a week -Monday, Tuesday and Thursday- and the rest could telework. In addition, they will also allow them to work two weeks a year completely remotely.

Apple workers find these measures insufficient and affirm that in the last year they have felt that they are actively ignored, because while many of them enjoyed working at home, the company spread messages such as “we know that many of you are eager to go back to the office ”. Something that has made them feel that there is a disconnect between what managers think about remote work and workers’ experiences during the pandemic with this work modality.

The Cupertino technology employees point out that flexibility with remote work is an option that favors inclusion and diversity, because it gives each worker the opportunity to choose the way in which they best carry out their work. And they affirm that at this moment, after the message released last week by the company, feel they have to choose between their well-being and their families or their careers and remain part of Apple. A choice that, they say, many of them would rather not have to make.

For all this, Apple workers ask the company to be more flexible with the options of working remotely, that employees who leave are asked if they are leaving due to the lack of flexibility with teleworking in a survey and that they share information about the environmental impact that the return to the office will entail.

That of Apple workers is not the only protest by employees who ask for greater flexibility with teleworking, but it is the first that, jointly, is made public in a large technology company. As we already explained in Engadget, as vaccination progresses and the new normal approaches, a gap is beginning to open between managers and subordinates related to hybrid work that threatens to lead to a labor dispute.

And it is that companies have begun to reverse their options to telecommute and many of them have opted for a hybrid model that, in many cases, such as Apple’s, workers consider insufficient. Others, directly, do not offer the possibility of teleworking and have asked a large part of their staff to return to the offices every day of the week.