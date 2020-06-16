With more than 55 million consoles sold, close to breaking the NES market record, Nintendo Switch demand continues to increase and has grown strongly during the pandemic. While the gamer world eagerly awaits the launch of the two new consoles of Play and XBox, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X respectively, the Japanese company does not have a new machine to offer, but continues to bet on its hybrid. But it doesn’t need it either, it already surpassed global sales of the N64 (32.9 million) and the GameCube (21.7 million) and with the 55 million units sold, it is quickly approaching the record for the NES console, which sold 61 , 9 million since its launch in 1983. In this sustained path and with its own catalog that almost does not depend on the studies they provide to other companies, the Switch could live for many more years as the company’s flagship console.

Last year Nintendo He launched Switch Lite, a more compact and portable version that increased the number of sales of the family of this console. In addition, due to the stock problems of the traditional model, users turn to the Lite version, a success in Japan. Despite its growth, the company has indicated in a report that even one of the potential risks of 2020 would be the lack of components to continue producing, among other factors.

The company’s catalog of games continues to grow. In 2019 their strengths were Pokemon Sword and Pokémon Shield (17.37 million units until the end of March). In 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, 11 days after its release, broke records with 11.77 million copies sold. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the new installment of the simulation saga created by Nintendo. According to the specialized magazine Famitsu, in his debut in Japan3 days after launch it reached 1.88 million units sold. It thus surpassed Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Among the news to come, according to official information from the company, is the role-playing game Bravely Default II, and the series Borderlands, XCOM 2 and BioShock, which arrive for the first time at a console Nintendo. In addition, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, the free update for Ring Fit Adventure, and DCLs of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, among others, will be available.

The Nintendo 3DS and Wii U digital store, with its associated services, will close on July 31 of this year. It will be for 42 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, as reported by Nintendo. Thus, players will not be able to update the software or download games or redeem codes.

Digital stores in Mexico and Brazil will not be affected. The company did not explain why it has made this decision. The affected countries will be: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Guiana , Granada, Guadalupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

At the end of last year, the company closed the channel of the Wii store worldwide. This makes it impossible to buy Wii Ware or virtual console games. It is also not possible to transfer the contents of the console to Wii U.