A couple of years ago, Facebook already limited the number of times we can forward a message. On that occasion the limit was set at five recipients, now, as announced by the company, the limitation will be set to one chat at a time.

One more step in forwarding limitations

The idea of ​​the limitation, according to Facebook, is to prevent the spread of false news. The previous limitation, where it went from 20 to 5 messages, meant a worldwide reduction in forwarding by around 25%, according to the Analytics that Facebook makes of the use of the application.

This new limitation joins other measures that have already been implemented. Remember that when a message is forwarded a distinctive symbol next to the word Forwarded in the message header. Also, when messages have been forwarded, a magnifying glass is often included next to the message to Google the text and get more information.

Although Facebook argues that the intention is to stop the forwarding of false information, some critical voices already expose that, in the same way, prevents forwarding of accurate and necessary information.

The solution? Forward messages one by one

With the limitation that Facebook has announced, and that at the time of writing these lines is still inoperative, when we select a message to forward we can forward it to only one person. Or at least in theory, because nothing prevents us, at least for now, repeat the process as many times as we consider appropriate. Besides, we can also copy and paste the message that we want to forward as many times as we want.

In the end, the limitation is established to make it difficult to forward the information, forcing us to repeat processes or to use alternative methods when we want to forward a message. With this Facebook pretends that let’s think twice before forwarding the same message to more than one person.

Will this measure be useful? For now, time will confirm whether this is the right decision, although one thing is clear: it will hinder the circulation of all kinds of information, the false and the necessary.

Share



WhatsApp limits again the times that we can forward a message